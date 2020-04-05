Visitor counts rise for the 3rd day in a row, Hawaii Tourism Authority says

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 1 Ikaika Picanso walked to an empty Hawaiian Airlines terminal Wednesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to board her Big Island flight on April 1.

The number of visitors comes to Hawaii despite a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine up for the third day, in a row.

Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today that Saturday’s Trans-Pacific passenger count was 683, including 106 visitors and 220 residents. The county also includes 204 aircraft crew members, 93 transportation passengers, and 56 new resident intentions for Oahu and four for Kona.

The overall count of riders on Saturday was 683, compared to 628 on Friday and 543 on Thursday. The number of visitors on Friday was 94 and was 89 on Thursday.

More flights entered the islands on Saturday, too. There were 25 trans-Pacific flights as compared to 22 on Friday and 20 on Thursday.

As of March 26, when Governor David Ige established a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all trans-Pacific arrivals, 1,476 visitors entered the state. This quarantine was expanded to include interisland travelers on Wednesday. A number of interisland passengers is not yet available.

Violation of the quarantine warrant can result in a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $ 5,000 and / or up to one year in prison, or both.

While the county has been up lately it’s still significantly below the historical level. Normally, at this time of the year, approximately 270,000 visitors would come during the same period. As of March 2019, the average daily passenger count was above 30,000.

As of March 2019, HTA reported that there were an average of 253,498 statewide visitors on any given day. That same month, some 939,064 visitors visited the Hawaiian Islands and 927,246 came by air.

