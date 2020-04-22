Visitors are still rushing into Hawaii, but most passengers are residents

A small flow of visitors is still coming into the state, despite onerous emergency orders and high-profile arrests of violators.

Hawaii Tourism officials reported today 488 trans-Pacific passengers arrived Tuesday, including 139 visitors and 171 residents. The county also included 108 aircraft crew members, 19 transport passengers who captured other flights and 38 intended new residents for Oahu and 13 for Kona.

Hawaii residents were the largest category comprising 35% of the total. Visitors, who made up 28% of the traffic, included everyone with an ID from the state that plans to leave Hawaii after a period of time. Intended people are people with non-state IDs who say they intend to stay here. Intended resident categories may include military personnel, college students, those moving to Hawaii to live with their families, and the homeless.

In the 27 days since the quarantine began, some 3,542 visitors have arrived. That’s an average of more than 128 passengers a day that visitors.

Sure, that’s significantly less than the more than 30,000 passengers who arrived daily in Hawaii at that time last year. But some members of the community still think the counties are too high.

Some incoming visitors to the state probably plan to abide by the state’s mandatory 14-day auto-quarantine requirement for all trans-Pacific passenger passengers, which Governor David Ige ordered implemented on March 26 to cut travel demand and protect Hawaii’s resources due to COVID – 19. He expanded the quarantine interisland flights on 1 April.

Essential travelers, especially health care workers and first responders, were not the target of emergency orders. But people coming for leisure or quarantine in Hawaii have been drawing the community since Ige asked them to stop coming before establishing their quarantine. And, recently there has been little tolerance for leisure travelers who don’t abide by the rules.

Tourists and law enforcement officials are sending rule breakers home. Police officials sent Aarona Browning- Lopez, 37, back to Los Angeles Friday after she violated COVID-19 emergency regulations. Officials allowed Browning-Lopez to enter Hawaii despite only providing a mailbox for an address. Police later arrested Browning-Lopez after receiving complaints from the community that he was trying to set up a tent on the side of a road.

Kimberly Kim Tien, a 34-year-old visitor to Las Vegas, and Edwin Htun, a 33-year-old visitor from Sydney, were arrested Tuesday after being arrested after a hotel manager turned them down for violating emergency regulations. Tien’s Instagram posts showed that she left her room at Waikiki Hotel before she completed her forties. Special agents from the Attorney General’s Office procured records showing that the pair still left their rooms.

The Aloha Visitors Society of Hawaii, which works with police and the Hawaii Tourism Authority, has helped at least 19 visitors, who were not prepared to undergo the 14-day quarantine, get back home.

