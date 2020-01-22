Visitors can enter most SoCal museums for free this weekend

Visitors will be able to enter museums in southern California for free on Saturday as part of SoCal Museums’ Free-for-All.

Over 40 museums will open their doors to visitors free of charge. Participating museums are the J. Paul Getty Museum, La Brea Tar Pits, the National History Museum of Los Angeles County, the California Science Center and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“We are proud to celebrate 15 years of free travel for everyone, welcoming visitors to southern California to enjoy a wide variety of museums. It’s a great opportunity to revisit old favorites or discover something new, ”said Jennifer Caballero, President of SoCal Museums.

The offer is for general admission only and does not apply to specially paid exhibitions. Parking fees always apply in each participating museum.

For a full list of participating museums, visit socalmuseums.org/free-for-all

Free visiting days are available year-round at museums in southern California. A calendar of free days is available at socalmuseums.org/free.