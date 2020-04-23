Visitors to Big Isle from Washington state arrested, cited for violating quarantine rules

Four and Washington state visitors have been accused of violating the mandatory 14-day quarantine on the island of Hawaii.

Matthew Young, 20, Caleb Conrad, 39, and Makynzie Anderson, 24, were charged with violating the quarantine rule. Each was released after he posted $ 500 bail and was given a court date.

A fourth visitor to Washington state, described as a 39-year-old woman, was cited for violating prohibited acts under emergency orders.

Police received a report at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in four Washington state visitors arrived Tuesday on the island of Hawaii and checked into a hotel on Banyan Drive the same night.

Visitors were observed outside in their rooms and walking outside the hotel, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Officers checked their grounds and located them in the hotel pool, police said.

Under the quarantine rule, visitors must go directly to their hotel or rent accommodation from the airport and stay under quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter.

Visiting public spaces such as swimming pools and fitness centers or restaurants is not allowed.

Violators face a misdemeanor charge that carries penalties of up to a $ 5,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

