Vissel Kobe wins wild penalty shootout against Yokohama F. Marinos in the Super Cup

SAITAMA – Vissel Kobe has taken 25 seasons to win his first trophy.

The second fight lasted only 90 minutes – and a penalty shootout that has done good and bad in the history of the Saitama stadium.

After a 3-3 draw against Yokohama F. Marinos in the Fuji Xerox Super Cup on Saturday, Kobe triumphed 3-2 in the penalty shootout, but it was only after two successful conversion sets that an astonishing nine straight players failed.

“It was a good advertisement for Japanese football. I hope the fans enjoyed it, ”said Vissel manager Thorsten Fink. “I’ve never seen a penalty shootout like this before.”

The German coach was more right than he thought – in addition to the 51,397 spectators in Saitama, the game was broadcast to international viewers for the first time on Facebook and YouTube.

Boy, did you get a reward?

Hotaru Yamaguchi’s decision – the 14th penalty shoot-out attempt – ended in a wild day full of goals at both ends of the field. Many of them came from the suspicious defense of teams that found their groove after the winter break.

“I think it’s a pre-season game. We didn’t play well in the first half,” said Marinos manager Ange Postecoglou. “We played better in the second half and created enough opportunities to win the game. It shows where we are right now. We’re still a little rusty. “

Vissel Kobe’s team consisted of Andres Iniesta, who was seen for the first time at Saitama Stadium after two away games against the Urawa Reds, and the new signing Douglas, who scored 14 goals for Shimizu S-Pulse last season and in the 27 minutes after preparatory work, his Vissel account opened from the former Barcelona legend.

Striker Ado Onaiwu, who came to Yokohama from Oita Trinita this off-season, was not nearly as productive as the game and was replaced in half.

“You could be nervous, but we didn’t miss any passports, we weren’t confident in our movements,” said Postecoglou. “I think the disappointing thing is that we played well in the second half and played our football.”

Marcos Junior equalized 1-1 for Marinos after a controversial game in which Hiroki Iikura – himself a former Marinos man – was on the pitch after a collision.

The 1-1 did not last long. A badly considered back pass from Marinos defender Thiago Martins was caught by Kyogo Furuhashi, who punished Park for his position on the edge of the box with a low shot that went faster than the Korean goalkeeper could return to his line.

“They are human beings, they will make mistakes,” said Postecoglou. “I have never been worried about individual mistakes in my entire career. I thought that today’s mistakes are based on nervousness rather than technical or tactical mistakes.”

The end-to-end game continued in the second half, and despite the even more dubious defense, Marinos managed to get a nice round in the ninth minute in Takahiro Ogihara’s verse.

It was then midfielder Yamaguchi’s turn after the former Japanese international scored a rebound from Iniesta’s attempt in the 69th minute.

This 3-2 lead lasted until the 73rd minute. Last year’s J. League MVP Teruhito Nakagawa switched to Keita Endo, who handed Erik the ball for a quick finish in front of the goal.

After 20 minutes of no winners, both teams huddled together, unaware of what would happen.

Thiago Martins, Iniesta, Takahiro Ogihara and Junya Tanaka converted their penalty to 2-2.

Then an unlikely series of parades – by Vissel goalkeeper Iikura and Marinos opponent Park Il-gyu – came and missed, including several balls that hit either the posts or the crossbar.

Among the nine empty players was Thomas Vermaelen, who was under contract with Kobe last summer.

But Yamaguchi gave the port club its second title in six weeks after winning the Imperial Cup against the Kashima Antlers on January 1.

“It’s great to win a title, and when you look at the game, both teams fought hard,” said Fink. “We showed that we focused on winning the title, and I’m happy about that.”