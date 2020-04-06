Vistara announces compulsory leave of absence for a maximum of 3 days for senior staff in the middle of a virus lock

Vistara CEO Leslie Tang said on Friday that senior staff would be required to take up to three days of unpaid leave, as a measure to further reduce airline costs in the event of a coronavirus virus.

No compulsory leave affects about 1,200 senior employees. Another 2,800 employees of the airline, such as cabin crew members and ground transportation services, will not be affected.

“While we are doing everything we can, including de-icing in employment, we need to look for other ways to further reduce our costs,” Tang wrote in a letter to employees.

“Therefore, for the period from April 1 to April 14, 2020, all employees (with the exception of level 1A and 1B employees) are required to take unpaid compulsory leave (CNPL) for the following days: Level 4 and 5 employees to go to three On CNPL Day, level 2 and 3 employees go to two days of CNPL, level 1C employees to one day participate in CNPL. ”

“Practicing the annual salary increase for all eligible employees will be postponed from April to July 1, after which a proper decision will be made,” Tang said.

“For employees of level 2 and above, the annual variable payout (VPP) will be postponed until July 2020,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide shutdown from March 25 to April 14 to prevent the outbreak of the Tajik virus.

During this period, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights will be suspended.

“With the lock locked until April 14, 2020, we will not be able to make any commercial flights during this period. This will have a major negative impact on our cash flow because we will not be able to generate revenue,” Tang said in an e-mail. It has been temporarily suspended. “

“As mentioned in my message on March 16, 2020, in order to reduce costs and save cash, we have started the partnership of our key partners and suppliers to reduce our immediate operating costs,” he said. “Optional costs have been avoided wherever possible.”

Various other airlines have already announced their plans to reduce costs because of the sharp drop in revenue due to the situation caused by the outbreak of the virus.

IndiGo has announced that its senior employees will be reduced by up to 25 percent. GoAir fired the migrant pilots, described the leave as unpaid, and said that all employees would be paid a reduced salary.

The situation with COVID-19 is still evolving, so Tang told his staff that he would provide them with another update before April 14.

“In the meantime, the leadership team, together with our company’s office partners, is developing practical plans to be fully prepared and stronger when we resume our activities,” said Vistara’s CEO.

