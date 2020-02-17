[vital-political-times-remembered-at-the-rear-of-the-scenes-at-tampa-bay-heritage-middle]

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 / 10: 44 AM EST / Up to date: Feb 17, 2020 / 10: 59 AM EST

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This President’s Day we’re taking a appear back in time to celebrate the political figures who left a footprint in Tampa Bay.

Tampa’s presidential history goes way back again to 1839 when future president Zachary Taylor was in this article with the army.

The Struggle of Lake Okeechobee was very vital for the duration of the time of the war and Zachary Taylor has additional good results than other commanders at that time, in accordance to Saunders Foundation Curator of Community Background Brad Massey.

There is a letter on display at the Tampa Bay Record Middle that he wrote when he was down below in Tampa in Sept. 1839.

Additional than 100 many years later on, 1 of the most infamous presidents John F. Kennedy landed in Tampa just times in advance of his assassination.

In the 1960s Florida experienced a population growth and it became unbelievably significant to campaign in the Sunshine Point out, Massey reported.

Previous images show JFK in Tampa in 1963 to check out the McDill Airforce Base all through the Chilly War.

Quickly ahead to the initially nationwide political conference in city in 2012.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross went at the rear of the scenes to see artifacts collected at the Tampa Bay History Middle.

The museum collects historical goods from a papier-mâché Mitt Romney head from protests at the Republican Countrywide Convention to buttons utilized in nationwide and neighborhood political strategies.

