Vital Statistics: March 20-26, 2020

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARRIAGE LICENSING AND BIRTH CERTIFICATION
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the Department of Health’s Department of Vital Statistics System.
Marriage
Filed in Oahu, March 20-26
>> Michael Henry Valiente Agpaoa and Sawsan Albaz
>> Peter John Awakuni and Olivia Kim
>> Gary James Beaudry and Karen Agas Agonoy
>> Anthony-Ruel Garcillas Beltran and Dreamer Leialohanani Weaver
>> Robert Michael Blank Jr. and Shawna Lee Liles
>> John Jansen De Leon Camasura and Shajany Asdillo Baylon
>> Leah Puanani Castillo and Ernesto Mau Quidilla II
>> Curtis Leon Davis and Chelsie Bray-Anne Bernal Daoang
>> Diane DiFato and Roger Carleton Quinn Jr.
>> Jason Michael Else and Kelly Jo Prince
>> Danielle Marie Evans and Cade Michael Wolfe
>> Shauntay Pololena Mei Ling Garcia and Shane Ikaika Wilcox
>> Christopher Santo Giffen and Traci Sarah Britton Randolph
>> Thomas John Grygorcewicz and Claudia Melian Acosta
>> Darrell Adam Harden and Jennifer Kay Ramirez
>> Zakari Woody Harris and Allison Kay Clark
>> Kelly Anne Higa and Matthew James Brown
>> Nicole Irene Houser and Brian Patrick Haught
>> Julia Wayne Yee Huang and Jordon Shoji Kalikiano Oketani
>> Dear Dianne Imbrogno and Francisco Jose De Araujo
>> Garett Ka’ilikea Kaauwai and Jackie Sueann Mara
>> Elisa Marie Liriano and Tyler Toyohiko Mizota
>> Tevita Samita Vaka Manu and Nicole Leren Downey
>> Raul Humberto Marin and Quiroz Philippines Coralie Le Puil
>> Celeste Claire Mateo and Darwin Idio Llamido
>> Kelli-Ann Naomi Morihara and Devon James Yamamoto
>> Napeahi Ian No’eau and Ashley Monique Keaulani Calvan
>> Veronica Alyssa Nordyke and Virgil Roy Ikaika Jobe III
>> Adrian Lynn Osborn and Devin James Hamilton
>> Daniel Dean Peters and Shira Lani Sax
>> Lynsey Nicole Piernick and Lauren Jane Green
>> Timothy Charles Primacio Jr and Evalina Nua Nua Fao
>> Zakari Robert Purcell and Jessie Erin Saunders
>> Breanna Michele Rogers and Ezequiel Antonio Espinal Fernandez
>> Madison Anne Scroggins and Christopher Crawford
>> Brenton Michael Shelton and Josie Rose Blehm
>> William John Stichnot and Patricia Ann Ishikawa
>> Aaron B Stokes and Lacy Danielle Johnson-Bathurst
>> Natasha Alohilani Hideko Taketa and Ivan Mamoru Kim
>> Luiza Bozena Wieczorek and Martin Andreas Suchan
>> Raymond Lee Wilson III and Kwahyia Rayniece Lucille Jones
>> Alyssa Christine Yook Gomme Yim and Cody Kaiolohia Takeo Barrett
Birth
Filed in Oahu, March 20-26
>> Evie Rose Briscoe
>> Lehi Damien Napela Dennis
>> Ronsen Marc Bachiller Diaz
>> Kataleya Aurora-Vianney Fabian Fontenot
>> Hendrix Wolf Konaneikawai-aloha Hogarth
>> Camden Kiai Rikio Nagamine Keliiaa
>> Olivia Jane Leonahenahe Uwekoolani Pa’e
>> Benjamin Allen Kahauolopuaimakani’olu’olu Dolbin St. Clear
>> Ev Divine Taylor