Vital Statistics: March 20-26, 2020

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MARRIAGE LICENSING AND BIRTH CERTIFICATION

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the Department of Health’s Department of Vital Statistics System.

Marriage

Filed in Oahu, March 20-26

>> Michael Henry Valiente Agpaoa and Sawsan Albaz

>> Peter John Awakuni and Olivia Kim

>> Gary James Beaudry and Karen Agas Agonoy

>> Anthony-Ruel Garcillas Beltran and Dreamer Leialohanani Weaver

>> Robert Michael Blank Jr. and Shawna Lee Liles

>> John Jansen De Leon Camasura and Shajany Asdillo Baylon

>> Leah Puanani Castillo and Ernesto Mau Quidilla II

>> Curtis Leon Davis and Chelsie Bray-Anne Bernal Daoang

>> Diane DiFato and Roger Carleton Quinn Jr.

>> Jason Michael Else and Kelly Jo Prince

>> Danielle Marie Evans and Cade Michael Wolfe

>> Shauntay Pololena Mei Ling Garcia and Shane Ikaika Wilcox

>> Christopher Santo Giffen and Traci Sarah Britton Randolph

>> Thomas John Grygorcewicz and Claudia Melian Acosta

>> Darrell Adam Harden and Jennifer Kay Ramirez

>> Zakari Woody Harris and Allison Kay Clark

>> Kelly Anne Higa and Matthew James Brown

>> Nicole Irene Houser and Brian Patrick Haught

>> Julia Wayne Yee Huang and Jordon Shoji Kalikiano Oketani

>> Dear Dianne Imbrogno and Francisco Jose De Araujo

>> Garett Ka’ilikea Kaauwai and Jackie Sueann Mara

>> Elisa Marie Liriano and Tyler Toyohiko Mizota

>> Tevita Samita Vaka Manu and Nicole Leren Downey

>> Raul Humberto Marin and Quiroz Philippines Coralie Le Puil

>> Celeste Claire Mateo and Darwin Idio Llamido

>> Kelli-Ann Naomi Morihara and Devon James Yamamoto

>> Napeahi Ian No’eau and Ashley Monique Keaulani Calvan

>> Veronica Alyssa Nordyke and Virgil Roy Ikaika Jobe III

>> Adrian Lynn Osborn and Devin James Hamilton

>> Daniel Dean Peters and Shira Lani Sax

>> Lynsey Nicole Piernick and Lauren Jane Green

>> Timothy Charles Primacio Jr and Evalina Nua Nua Fao

>> Zakari Robert Purcell and Jessie Erin Saunders

>> Breanna Michele Rogers and Ezequiel Antonio Espinal Fernandez

>> Madison Anne Scroggins and Christopher Crawford

>> Brenton Michael Shelton and Josie Rose Blehm

>> William John Stichnot and Patricia Ann Ishikawa

>> Aaron B Stokes and Lacy Danielle Johnson-Bathurst

>> Natasha Alohilani Hideko Taketa and Ivan Mamoru Kim

>> Luiza Bozena Wieczorek and Martin Andreas Suchan

>> Raymond Lee Wilson III and Kwahyia Rayniece Lucille Jones

>> Alyssa Christine Yook Gomme Yim and Cody Kaiolohia Takeo Barrett

Birth

Filed in Oahu, March 20-26

>> Evie Rose Briscoe

>> Lehi Damien Napela Dennis

>> Ronsen Marc Bachiller Diaz

>> Kataleya Aurora-Vianney Fabian Fontenot

>> Hendrix Wolf Konaneikawai-aloha Hogarth

>> Camden Kiai Rikio Nagamine Keliiaa

>> Olivia Jane Leonahenahe Uwekoolani Pa’e

>> Benjamin Allen Kahauolopuaimakani’olu’olu Dolbin St. Clear

>> Ev Divine Taylor