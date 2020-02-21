[Vivace! Affected person Plays Violin As Medical practitioners Perform Mind Medical procedures on Her]

Dagmar Turner, a previous management consultant and lengthy-time member of the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra Modern society, designed headlines on Tuesday as she underwent mind operation though taking part in her violin.

Turner was a affected individual at King’s University Hospital in London exactly where surgeons took this uncommon technique to make certain the client could carry on to perform the violin put up-procedure.

Turner was diagnosed with a big quality 2 glioma following she experienced a seizure throughout a symphony in 2013.

Because the mind tumor was situated in her appropriate frontal lobe, dangerously close to the region that controls the movement of her remaining hand, Professor and Consultant Neurosurgeon Keyoumars Ashkan devised the approach to shield her capability to play.

Ashkan efficiently managed to take away over 90 p.c of the tumor and Turner retains comprehensive perform of her remaining hand.

“This was the to start with time I’ve experienced a affected person play an instrument,” Ashkan mentioned in a statement launched by King’s Faculty Medical center. He then explained his uncommon choice, stating, “We realized how vital the violin is to Dagmar so it was very important that we preserved perform in the fragile spots of her mind that authorized her to play.”

Turner extra, “The violin is my enthusiasm I have been playing because I was 10 decades aged. The thought of dropping my ability to enjoy was heart-breaking but, becoming a musician himself, Prof Ashkan understood my fears.”

Turner is staying monitored by the hospital but was equipped to go house just a few days after the operation and is continue to equipped to play the violin.