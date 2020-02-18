[vivarium-trailer-traps-imogen-poots-&-jesse-eisenberg-in-a-permanently-house]

New Vivarium trailer traps Imogen Poots & Jesse Eisenberg in a forever dwelling

Saban Movies has launched the intercontinental trailer for their approaching sci-fi thriller film Vivarium, that includes Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg as a younger couple who gets trapped in an great neighborhood. The film experienced its entire world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Movie Pageant and is set to premiere in select theaters on March 27. Check out the movie in the player beneath!

In Vivarium, on their look for for the ideal house, Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) stop by a new dwelling in a labyrinthine suburban neighbourhood. When they try to go away, just about every road mysteriously can take them back again to the place they commenced, top them on a mind-bending trip, trapped in a surreal nightmare.

The movie stars Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Imogen Poots (Black Christmas) Jonathan Aris (Radioactive), Danielle Ryan (Experts), Senan Jennings (Royally At any time Just after), and Eanna Hardwicke (Typical People today).

Vivarium is directed by Lorcan Finnegan (Without having Title, Foxes) who co-wrote the screenplay with Garret Shanley (With no Name, Self-Assembly). Excellent Films’ Brendan McCarthy and John McDonnell generated in association with Beautiful Productions, in co-generation with Belgium’s Frakas Productions and Denmark’s Pingpong Film. XYZ executive developed the film.

