Vive Le Rock Awards 2020 – information

The journal is set to celebrate its tenth anniversary and 2020 awards demonstrate on the 1st of April at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire with performances from some famous names.

It has been confirmed that the surviving associates of The Only Types will unite to choose up the award for Common Music for their strike A different Woman, A different Planet, which they will play at the ceremony. Commenting on Facebook, singer Peter Perrett mentioned that he would be joined by John Perry and Alan Mair, alongside with the show’s residence drummer sitting in for the considerably-missed Mike Kellie who handed away in 2017, to operate by means of their largest hit on the night time.

Also included to the monthly bill are Jim Jones and Arthur Brown, who will be participating in his 1968 hit Fireplace. They sign up for the previously introduced artists, Authentic Rudeboy – The Specials Neville Staple, alongside with a pretty unique a person-off reformation of 80’s goth rockers The Lords of The New Church, fronted by Finnish Hanoi Rocks legend Michael Monroe on vocals. The Vive Le Rockers all-star band will once all over again back again with specifically invited singers, which will see the return of Ed Tudor-Pole of Tenpole Tudor fame, who will also be evaluating the night. Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders are set to decide on up an Icon Award and punk legend, The Damned’s Brian James will acknowledge the Pioneer award.

