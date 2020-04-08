Actor Vivek Dahiya, who first met his wife Divyanka Tripathi on the set of the TV show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, says that he wants to work with her again.

“I know our fans, Divyanka and I have been waiting a long time to see the screen together … I also want to work with her again … it’s that I’m waiting for some project to come our way. If the project is true and the script If it looks interesting, we will surely raise our head, “Vivek told IANS.

Vivek Dahiya’s wife Divyanka Tripathi is on-screen to unite but on this condition!

After several months of dating each other, the couple got married on 1 March.

Talking about Vivek’s acting projects, he recently spoke to his audience on the web site “Siege State: २ 26/1”, which was based on the Mumbai Mumbai terror attack.

While playing Captain Rohit Bagga’s role in the program, Vivek said: “It was a great challenge for me to do this event because it is based on true events. The first time I wore uniforms I got goosebumps … it was an incredible feeling. I felt more responsible and tried my best to give 5 percent. “

Vivek’s character Captain Rohit Bagga was on vacation when the terrorist siege took place in Mumbai and the NSG commando was called. As soon as the news of the development was received, the brave commander immediately summoned his superior and reported the duty. His senior tried to argue, saying he was on personal leave by himself and could avoid reporting to work, but Captain Rohit Bagga said he wanted to join the operation.

