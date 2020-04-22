Vivica A. Fox shares the advice Uma Thurman has given her in her work on killing a bill

Vivica A. Fox learned that you can fly a lot of flies with honey for vinegar if you work Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino in the movie “Kill Bill”.

Fox appeared as the murderer of Vernita Green (aka Copperhead) in both films, holding the title head of Beat’s Kidrix Uma in a helluva knife fight that did not endanger her character.

Winning this competition was not easy – and the actor seemed to be leading a dispute between Fox and his director, explained the actress in an interview with TooFab.

“We trained on ‘Kill Bill’ and Quentin got my life, baby, because every Friday he would criticize you,” Fox said. “And it’s like, ‘You didn’t do it well, you didn’t do it well’, and I was like, are we doing something good? ‘”

Fox said everyone in the room expressed surprise at the return interview, although David Carradine, in his bid for the complaint, acknowledged that “we need a good boost here.”

“But Uma later drew me to the other side – and I loved it for that matter – she said, ‘Vivica, you can get everything you want, but you need to feel that she has the power to burn you and Quentin has none. a joke. ‘”

While Tarantino said he might have insulted her remarks, Fox told Uma: “Dude, you can get what you want out of life but learn to be more manipulative. bulls in the chinese shop, just knocking. Everything, talking the opposite and doing too much. “

Fox said he appreciated that “good advice” and learned to count to 10 when things didn’t go his way. He said it was a lesson his father also learned, and told him to “attack with skill.”

In the 16 years since “Kill the Bill: Volume 2,” there has been a lot of talk about continuing The Bride’s story. One defining point that continues is that the great Vernita’s daughter seeks revenge on Black Mamba for killing her mother. Just in December 2019, Tarantino said he and Uma were talking about making another movie, saying it was “really on the cards” but “at least three years” would not happen.

Although Fox has never heard anything of her own, she loves to bring that idea to the world.

“I’m waiting, too,” he explains. “What I really hope is that they let my little girl at that time grow up a little bit more and when (the Bride) said something like, ‘If you’re really sick about it, come on,’ I hope we find you, guys! “

As for how he could get into the picture, Fox said, “I can just put it in flashback, I’m writing my part now. We can probably watch this fight.

Fox first introduced Uma’s advice in the first episode of her new podcast, “Hustling with Vivica A. Fox” Every week a new series drops – click here for more information!