[vivienne-westwood-clearly-show-delivers-gypsy-chic-to-paris-town-hall]



A product presents a development by designers Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler as element of their Drop/Winter 2020/21 women’s completely ready-to-dress in assortment display all through Paris Trend 7 days in Paris, France February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

February 29, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Austrian-British trend duo Andreas Kronthaler and Vivienne Westwood brought a gypsy-like caravan of products wrapped in tartan and silk to the gilded corridors of Paris’ town corridor to present their 2020-21 wintertime collection.

Contrasting the opulence of the French capital’s Hôtel de Ville, models in prolonged skirts and outsized coats appeared like peasants with necklaces of garlic or pepper tresses and the occasional multi-colored feather hat to major it all off.

Maybe in homage to the French flag, Kronthaler and Westwood gave a person model a tricolor purple, white and blue pompadour hairstyle to go with a puffy blue jupon and a white corset.

American model Bella Hadid closed the clearly show on Saturday bearing a dagger with a wedding ceremony gown whose translucent lace greatly hinted at the gypsy bride’s breasts beneath.

As for Westwood, the erstwhile queen of punk wore a lengthy violet dress.

