Vivo hires Bollywood’s Sara Ali Khan to showcase creative aspects of the new phone

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has won Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for the launch of the S1 Pro in India.

The campaign that BBH India launched together with brand ambassador Khan with actor and singer Prit Kamani shows the design of S1 Pro with his camera.

“We are excited about our partnership with BBH, which has managed to effectively showcase the unique selling propositions of the products through this creative campaign,” said Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy at Vivo India.

“The S1Pro, our second edition of the style-oriented S series, offers industry-leading camera functions with trendsetting looks that come alive with Sara as the face of the product. As with our previous campaign, we are confident that this campaign will also establish a good connection with our audience. “

According to Statista, Vivo holds the four largest market share for smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2019.

The campaign consists of 4 teaser films and a digital TVC film.