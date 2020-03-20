VIXX’s Hyuk To Star As Guide Of New Romance Drama

VIXX’s Hyuk will be top a new drama!

A short while ago, it was confirmed that Hyuk would be starring in the future drama “Ga Doo Ri’s Sushi Restaurant” (literal title).

“Ga Doo Ri’s Sushi Restaurant” will be about the sweet nonetheless fierce romance amongst courting specialist Ga Doo Ri, who’s nicely recognised for her refreshing dating assistance, and her mysterious next-door neighbor Cha Woo Bin.

Hyuk will be taking on the position of the handsome next-doorway neighbor Cha Woo Bin who enjoys undertaking things his way. Regardless of his beautiful visuals, he doesn’t take notice of how other individuals see him and life lifestyle the way he desires to. When explained nicely, Cha Woo Bin is a neat character, but other folks point out that he’s way too indifferent about matters that really don’t problem him, generating individuals concern why he’s squandering his superior seems to be. In the drama, Hyuk will showcase Cha Woo Bin’s pretty and one of a kind charms.

After making his acting debut with the film “Chasing” in 2016, Hyuk starred in the web drama “Special Laws of Romance,” film “Happy Jointly,” drama “The Excellent Exhibit,” enjoy “The Neglected Town: Dong Hyuk’s Pocha,” and the musical “Eyes of Dawn,” showcasing his large performing spectrum through a varied set of assignments. Possessing captivated the general public by completely transforming into his character each challenge, viewers are currently seeking ahead to what kind of performing he’ll showcase in the forthcoming drama.

“Ga Doo Ri’s Sushi Restaurant” will start filming in March.

In the meantime, enjoy Hyuk in “Chasing” down below!

