vixx’s-leo-and-ravi-share-messages-in-relation-to-scenario-involving-fellow-member-hongbin

VIXX’s Leo and Ravi have produced updates on their personal social media accounts in relation to remarks designed by fellow member Hongbin through a dwell broadcast.

On February 29, Hongbin was holding a stay broadcast on his personal Twitch channel. He was celebrating his one yr anniversary on the platform and owning drinks as he held the broadcast, and some of the remarks he made related to other idol teams sparked requests from admirers of stated groups for an apology.

Adhering to the broadcast, Leo took to his personal Twitter account to write to fans and say, “Dream sweet goals with your hearts at relieve. My muses, I’m sorry.”

마음 편히 좋은 꿈들 꿔줘요 내 뮤즈들 미안해요~ — VIXX_LEO (@JUNGTW_LEO) February 29, 2020

Because then, Hongbin held a different reside broadcast early in the morning on March 1 to apologize for his remarks, and he has also posted an apology to his Instagram account, with his agency Jellyfish Leisure issuing an official assertion of apology as properly.

Ravi also took to his personalized Instagram account to share a publish in which he spoke to admirers about his very first solo album, and touched on the remarks Hongbin experienced built. His put up reads as follows:

I labored really hard simply because it was a phase I experienced needed to demonstrate you in human being, but I hope you ended up ready to truly feel pleasure looking at [the stages] by means of broadcasted reveals. I had preferred to create lots of very good memories with you in a variety of spots, but the problem did not allow for it and that makes me sad. Nevertheless, there are continue to so quite a few shows I have yet to be on and concerts I have but to hold, so never assume of this as the end, be sure to really do not say goodbye to my important to start with album “El Dorado” just nonetheless, and be sure to enjoy and treasure it a great deal. I miss out on you so considerably. I really like you. My wish is that for many people today, which includes myself, the assumed is deeply embedded in just us that there is no 1 bigger or decrease when it arrives to the arts, and that we have to not tear down someone’s tears and passion so very easily. I would like to sincerely apologize to all those people who have been hurt.

