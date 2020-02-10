VIXX’s Leo shows his love for Hyuk in his first musical

VIXX’s Leo showed his support for Hyuk in his very first musical!

On February 9, Hyuk visited his individual Twitter account to thank Leo for coming to see him play in the musical “Eyes of Dawn”.

Sharing a photo they had taken together behind the scenes, Hyuk wrote: “Thank you for coming !!” fact.

와 주셔서 감사 합니다 !!? # 뮤지컬 선배님 pic.twitter.com/A0OVhgIs8Y

– VIXX_HYUK (@HSangHyuk) February 9, 2020

The official VIXX Twitter account also posted two photos of the lovingly posing duo, writing, “The oldest member, who went to cheer for the youngest.” These photos were too good to be seen by me alone. Starlights, enjoy these healing photos. Good night everybody.”

나는 로빅 이다. 막둥이 응원 하러 간 맏형. 사랑 스러운 사진 을 로빅 만 볼 수 는 없다. # 사진 보면서 별빛 요원 들 모두 굿밤.? # 빅스 #VIXX # 레오 #LEO # 정택 운 # 혁 #HYUK # 한상혁 # 여명 의 눈동자 # 동진 # 혁 동진 pic.twitter.com/7lwtGonzlF

– RealVIXX (@RealVIXX) February 9, 2020

Leo is currently performing his compulsory military service as a public servant. Meanwhile, Hyuk will appear in the musical “Eyes of Dawn” until the end of February.

