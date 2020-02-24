vixx’s-ravi-confesses-to-emotion-nervous-about-releasing-his-1st-whole-length-solo-album

In a latest job interview and pictorial for Nylon journal, VIXX’s Ravi opened up about the anxiety that will come with releasing his pretty 1st complete-duration solo album.

The singer is presently gearing up to make his return with his to start with studio album “El Dorado,” which he will be releasing via his self-established label GROOVL1N on February 24.

Ravi shared that he experienced absent into preparations for the impending album with an even stronger feeling of duty than usual—particularly due to the fact releasing a full-duration solo album was a longtime dream of his. “The fact that it’s referred to as ‘my first complete-size album’ delivers a ton of tension with it,” he admitted.

However, Ravi also expressed assurance in the excellent of his new new music. “Because I’m last but not least carrying out a thing that I have been imagining for a extended time,” he stated, “I went into it with a distinct attitude than regular.”

Ravi’s initially whole-length solo album “El Dorado” will be produced on February 24 at six p.m. KST. In the meantime, verify out his hottest teasers below!

