vixx’s-ravi-describes-factors-for-setting-up-his-own-hip-hop-label-+-appearing-on-wide-variety-exhibits

VIXX’s Ravi shared his views on his solo album and variety clearly show visual appearance.

On February 26, GQ Korea unveiled Ravi’s pictorial that highlights the singer’s charisma and design and style.

In an accompanying interview, Ravi described his to start with full solo album. “‘EL DORADO‘ has 11 tracks like a bonus observe,” he started. “The title observe ‘ROCKSTAR’ has the optimum high quality and very best captures the fashion I want to specific in this album.”

About developing his individual hip hop label GROOVL1N, Ravi described, “I required to find out artists with potential irrespective of their acceptance and start off a new movement. You can say it’s my attempt to enter a further hip hop scene. I have expertise from manufacturing and directing my possess solo albums, so I felt assured that i could do a great task in management as nicely.”

Ravi now appears as a mounted forged member on KBS 2TV’s “2 Times & 1 Night Period 4” and is making guest appearances on other selection exhibits. “My overall look demonstrated on selection shows is another part of me,” he stated. “I do not want to cover or deal with my physical appearance offstage. It is superior to have different interactions with the community. It could pique curiosity if I demonstrate a entertaining side of me.”

