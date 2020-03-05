vixx’s-ravi-talks-about-the-extraordinary-variety-of-tunes-he’s-written-and-what-keeps-him-likely

On the March 4 episode of MBC’s “Radio Star,” Yang Joon Il, Park Joon Hyung, Lia Kim, and VIXX’s Ravi appeared as company.

All through the present, Ravi pointed out that he had established his have hip hop label, GROOVL1N, and handed out organization playing cards to every person. Other artists at his label contain “Show Me the Money” contestant Chillin Homie, Cold Bay, and Xydo. “I have to perform challenging in purchase to have the luxury to assistance other artists,” Ravi claimed.

The MCs questioned Ravi about something in which he hopes to turn out to be No. 1 among idols. Ravi reported, “I am No. 2 in conditions of the number of tunes I have registered for copyright. In very first position is G-Dragon, and I’m in 2nd location.” When the MCs asked about Zico, Ravi clarified that the amount of tunes registered for copyright is not the identical as the sum of royalties.

He described, “Some men and women may possibly consider I’m trying to win through sheer amount, but every of people music are treasured to me. There have been situations when I’ve been depressed because the benefits haven’t calculated up to the range of songs I have prepared. But I could be a singer who hits it large with the 200th tune I’ve penned, or the 300th tune. You have to continue to keep going to know what will take place. There could by no means be a strike song, but I will have enjoyed the time I’ve place in however.”

Ravi just lately produced his 1st solo LP “EL DORADO.”

