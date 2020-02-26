[vk-liew-states-will-under-no-circumstances-operate-with-crooks-warisan-mps-did-not-show-up-at-sheraton-dinner]

Liew claimed he does not care to see other people just take his place in public business and insists that integrity is additional important. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Parti Warisan Negara’s Datuk VK Liew has dismissed statements that his party’s MPs ended up current through the Sunday supper at Sheraton Lodge in Petaling Jaya, which ostensibly activated the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

In a brief Facebook post, Liew also stressed that he will hardly ever associate himself with “liars, thieves, and plunderers of the nation”.

“Two days following the Weekend of Discontent, my comrade and I were being granted an audience with the King – DYMM Agong – to be followed with our president and the relaxation of the Warisan MPs [today].

“For the record: tiada, neh, NO, meiyu, wala, Warisan MP that is current at a hotel in PJ contrary to a report that claims ‘all Warisan MPs attended the dinner’.

Liew’s comment came immediately after a number of Warisan MPs were interviewed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday to determine who commands the greater part to be the following key minister.

He was referring to a report by The Star on Sunday declaring that the meal was attended by MPs from six parties: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PKR, Warisan, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Umno and PAS.

“This is not legitimate and the ‘semburit’ crew have lied with their ficticious story for the backdoor job,” he added, referring to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 other previous PKR MPs that have give up the party and the coalition.

“For the file as effectively, I will not operate with liars, intruders and nation plunderers. I will never associate myself with them,’’ he stated, amid rumours of a unity governing administration that will also include Barisan Nasional and PAS MPs.

Liew included that he does not treatment to see others consider his area in public office and insists that integrity is additional essential.

“To me, integrity counts and the most effective interests and the welfare of the folks are of utmost relevance,’’ he mentioned.

Yesterday, in an unparalleled shift, the nation’s ruler announced he would personally job interview all 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat to see who actually instructions the the vast majority assist to guide a freshly shaped federal government as the primary minister.