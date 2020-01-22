Vodafone chews on scales | PYMNTS.com

divide

Another company left the Libra Association, a conglomerate of companies designed to help get Facebook’s cryptocurrency up and running and take regulatory initiatives and acceptance measures, reports on Tuesday (January 21).

Vodafone is the eighth company to leave the association. Previous companies that are left are eBay, Visa, Mastercard, Mercado Pago, Stripe, Booking Holdings, and PayPal.

“We can confirm that Vodafone is no longer a member of the Libra Association. Although the composition of the Union’s members may change over time, the design of the Libra’s governance and technology ensures that the Libra payment system remains stable, ”the Libra Association said in a statement, according to CNBC. “The association continues to work to achieve a safe, transparent and consumer-friendly implementation of the balance payment system.”

Union members were expected to provide $ 10 million to facilitate the launch of the scale. Lyft, Uber, Coinbase and Spotify are still in the association.

Vodafone will transfer resources originally destined for Libra to its own payment service, M-Pesa, which currently serves six African countries.

Many regulators and central banks expressed concern about the proposed cryptocurrency. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the currency “raises serious concerns about data protection, money laundering, consumer protection, and financial stability.”

When eBay left the association, it said: “We respect the Libra Association’s vision very much. However, eBay has decided not to act as a founding member. We are currently focusing on introducing eBay’s managed payments experience to our customers. “

The payment company Stripe also shared a similar feeling when leaving.

“Stripe supports projects that aim to make online trading more accessible to people around the world. The Libra has this potential, ”said a Stripe spokesman. “We will closely monitor progress and remain open to working with the Libra Association at a later date.”

