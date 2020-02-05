Vodafone Receives 200 Million Euros from Huawei 5G Curbs | money

A person poses with a mobile phone in hand and shows a sign advertising 5G mobile communications in a shop in London on January 28, 2020. British telecommunications giant Vodafone said the removal of equipment from Chinese company Huawei from its core would be in five years, 5G European activities cost 200 million euros. – AFP picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – British telecommunications giant Vodafone announced today that removing controversial Chinese Huawei equipment from its European 5G core activities would cost around 200 million euros over five years.

“We have now decided to take Huawei devices out of the core based on EU recommendations and the UK government’s decision,” said Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone, in a conference call to reporters in the third quarter.

“It will take approximately five years to implement and will cost approximately € 200 million,” he added, stressing that the main cost would be for European operations outside the UK.

The UK government decided last month to exclude Huawei from the core areas of the 5G network and to limit its market share to 35 percent. She insisted that high-risk providers would be excluded from “sensitive” activities.

London’s decision was made shortly after Brussels’ announcement to grant Huawei only a limited 5G role in the European Union.

Read added today that Vodafone has a “very limited amount” of Huawei technology in its European core infrastructure – but warned that it would take some time to remove and replace devices without disturbing customers.

Huawei is already on hiatus

The London-listed company had already decided last year to stop using Huawei in core systems in Europe.

“Regarding 5G network security and supply chain resilience, I am pleased that the UK process was carried out based on facts and evidence and informed through advice from the National Cyber ​​Security Center,” Read said.

“Vodafone UK is already largely compliant with these measures and therefore has a very limited financial commitment after we decided last year to pause Huawei at the core of our networks in Europe.”

British rival BT said Thursday that it would cost £ 500m (RM 2.67bn) over five years after Huawei’s limited 5G role in London.

Washington has barred Huawei from rolling out its fifth-generation mobile network because it is feared that the company may ultimately be under Beijing’s control. This is strongly contested.

US officials have pointed out that the possibility of China using its commercial presence to spy on Britain or even shut down the network could force Washington to stop sharing intelligence agencies with London.

A complete ban would mean that huge amounts of infrastructure would have to be demolished with great effort.

Warning of 5G delays

Vodafone chief Read also warned that market cap at 5G infrastructure providers could potentially impact network quality, delay adoption by up to five years, and increase prices for consumers.

“The only element that we say isn’t optimal is putting caps. I feel that if we are forced to swap swiftly, it will significantly impact customers and the quality of the network.

“Well, it’s not an issue in Britain, I wouldn’t want it for Europe.”

“Second, a restrictive cap will ultimately divert resources into a swap we would have done with the 5G rollout given the industry’s financial constraints.

“So you’ll essentially postpone the introduction of 5G by two to five years, depending on which country chooses to limit it – and that could lead to price increases in this market.”

The broader telecommunications industry believes market cap was “unnecessary” – and prefers a diverse network supply chain, according to Read. – AFP