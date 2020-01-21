Vodafone starts fixed wireless push – NZ Herald

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
38
Vodafone starts fixed wireless push - NZ Herald

COMMENT:

Vodafone NZ has released more details on its promised promise of fixed wireless access – or using its mobile network to provide broadband in a home, replacing a fixed line.

Fixed wireless access (or FWA in the telecommunications language) is interesting because it is almost as fast as UFB fiber, but can be installed in a few moments rather than in hours or days and is cheaper in many cases .

What is the next step in fixed wireless

The choir responds

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR