Vodafone starts fixed wireless push – NZ Herald

COMMENT:

Vodafone NZ has released more details on its promised promise of fixed wireless access – or using its mobile network to provide broadband in a home, replacing a fixed line.

Fixed wireless access (or FWA in the telecommunications language) is interesting because it is almost as fast as UFB fiber, but can be installed in a few moments rather than in hours or days and is cheaper in many cases .

And it is attractive to Vodafone and Spark grain counters because it eliminates the fixed network operator Chorus and his big ticket clip as the dominant wholesaler, out of the loop.

As the new owners of Vodafone took control last year, the CEO of Infratil (and now also the chairman of Vodafone NZ) Marko Bogoievski said that increasing market share for fixed wireless access, especially in urban areas, was the priority of his business.

And in follow-up comments, Vodafone NZ chief technology officer Tony Baird said the new goal is to transfer up to 25% of his company’s fixed broadband customers to fixed wireless here two to three years, that is to say from around 40,000 FWA customers today to around 100,000.

Spark has already made hay from the fixed wireless, with significant gains in the past three years that have transferred tens of millions of pockets from Chorus to his own. Last year, it added 36,000 FWA customers for 166,000 in total, or about 20% of its broadband base.

Now, not chained under his new property, Vodafone NZ is fighting back.

The phone company today launched two plans that dramatically increase data limits for new and existing “wireless” customers to 300 gigabytes for $ 73 per month or 600 GB for $ 83 per month.

The latter plan slightly undermines the superior plan proposed by its rival Spark, which recently exceeded its own fixed telephone plans, which now cost from $ 65 / month for 60-120 GB to $ 85 / month for 120-600 GB.

Miserly data caps have historically been one of the drawbacks of fixed wireless, so it’s a boon for consumers that Vodafone and Spark now offer loads of concerts.

But I’m still not convinced that 600 GB will be enough for some households.

In mine, where two parents broadcast all of their television, a teenager on PlayStation Online and another sets TikTok records, we usually chew 800 GB per month.

Here, Vodafone is coming to the party with a terabyte plan (1000 GB) that will be tested from today.

Consumer Director Carolyn Luey did not give exact figures, but said it would be substantial. The number of trialists will reach thousands. If you salivate, sorry, you can’t volunteer. It is an invitation only do not call us, we will call you configuration.

And where fixed wireless has so far been closely associated with the push for rural broadband, Luey said the new 300GB and 600GB plans and the 1TB trial will be widely available in areas urban areas, including Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and in most areas of Hamilton. , Tauranga, Dunedin, Queenstown, Palmerston North, Napier, New Plymouth, Rotorua, among other centers (see vodafone.co.nz/coverage).

Luey says Vodafone will be looking at a terabyte testers as a whole to see how they are using their fixed wireless network – which, like the 300 GB and 600 GB plans, will be on 4G. Performance depends on the quality of mobile reception you’re in, but it’s usually more than what you need for smooth, high-definition video when watching Netflix.

However, for some intensive two-way connections, such as intensive multiplayer games or videoconferencing, there is no doubt that the fixed 5G wireless connection, with its minimum latency (or offset), would be the best solution.

Fixed 4G wireless telephony may be a good solution for cleaning in an area without UFB fiber, or where a faster, easier and cheaper broadband solution is preferred, but fixed 5G wireless connection can go hand in hand with fiber in all respects.

What is the next step in fixed wireless

Luey says Vodafone will offer 5G fixed wireless later this year.

The heist aligns the correct 5G fixed wireless modem. By launching its 5G mobile service in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December, Vodafone also demonstrated 5G fixed wireless using a cylindrical modem the size of a top hat.

Everything worked well, but Luey said the unit would be too designed and too expensive for a home.

“We hope that manufacturers will soon offer new devices, which will allow us to progress much faster on 5G fixed telephony,” said Luey.

Upon arrival, the launch will be widespread, said the head of Vodafone.

In November, Spark launched 5G fixed wireless in a series of small South Island cities: Westport, Clyde, Twizel, Tekapo, Hokitika and Alexandra. This week, a spokesperson said the company could not comment on the update at this stage nor give an expansion schedule, but said that 5G FWA would be extended to other centers (the launch of the Spark 5G mobile is scheduled for July).

The choir responds

Chorus already offers UFB fiber lines that operate at 1 gigabit per second, about double the speed of the best connections in the first wave of 5G.

Late last year, he started testing a new wholesale product called “Hyperfibre”, which will initially offer 2 gigabits per second and 4 gigabits per second during a phased launch from February to September, with plans for a 10 gigabit per second stonking on the Track.

Chorus spokesperson Ian Bonnar said fiber will always stay ahead of the game, helped by the fact that there is no advance on spectrum auctions when it comes to lubrication UFB land. He also underlined the role of fiber in the connection of cell towers to main networks.

Luey from Vodafone did not slam Hyperfibre. After all, his business, along with Spark and Vocus, will likely be a reseller. But she said it was just more bandwidth than almost any house required. Its price will also be much higher than that of fixed wireless, at least at launch.

And his tech director colleague Tony Baird is already looking forward to seeing more spectrum in a few years, which will allow 5G to reach the same 10 gigabits per second as fiber.

Baird sees fixed wireless 5G expanding beyond the home and business market, where it could replace not only a fixed line but also a company’s Wi-Fi network as a faster and more secure alternative.

And while fixed wireless is used to provide broadband to a fixed area – a home or business space – Baird also raised the prospect that Vodafone NZ could offer a fixed wireless plan that you could use in more a place. Say, your house and your bach.

With the operator’s new local ownership, there is more freedom to experiment, and at an accelerated rate, he said.

Craig Young, director of the Telecommunications Users Association, saw consumers as the winners because fiber and 5G stood out. “Competition in infrastructure is good,” he said. The growing appetite for broadband would leave room for both fixed wireless and fiber.

.