Vodafone stocks are jumping over 9 percent because Vodafone Group is paying around Rs 1,530 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange, it grew 8.86 percent and closed at 4.30 rupees. During the day, it rose 13.92 percent to 4.50 rupees. In terms of volume, 758.47 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while about 69 crystal stocks changed during the day.



latest update: April 23, 2020, 5:26 PM IST

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd on Thursday after the UK’s commercial communications giant Vodafone Plc announced that in a joint venture between India and Adita Birla Group, the $ 200 million group had developed an advanced $ 200 million injection (about $ 1,530). Out of the fee.

“The Vodafone Group has announced that it has accelerated the payment of $ 200 million to the idea of ​​a Vodafone, which was supposed to be conceived in September 2020 under the terms of the mechanism of possible liability with the idea of ​​a Vodafone,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Woodafon Group said it had “accelerated this payment” in order to provide liquidity for Woodafon to manage its operations, and support about 300 million Indian citizens who are customers of Vodafone Idea, as well as thousands of Vodafone Idea employees at this stage of health emergency measures. Taken as a result of the pandemic disease COVID-19 “.