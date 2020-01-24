Vodafone UK brand boss: In-Housing has made our agencies indispensable

When Vodafone decided to take over some elements of its media purchases last year, the inevitable question was whether the network would pave the way for an agency Cull. On the contrary, in the past 18 months, the company has expanded its global digital capabilities with “phenomenal” results and identified new ways of working with existing and newly appointed agencies.

Maria Koutsoudakis, Vodafone’s British brand and marketing director, told The Drum that the (ongoing) trip had led to a “merged” way of working between her talent and that of creative and media agencies. She spoke at a panel discussion earlier this week at The Drum’s Predictions 2020 breakfast event.

The Vodafone Group has been doing most of its digital media shopping in-house since summer 2018. It now has internal teams that serve 11 of its 25 markets and work across different media, including search and social media.

Last summer the brand named Dentsu Aegis’ Carat to take over the rest of their media activities and to supplant Wavemaker. During the same period, she brought Anomaly on board as a global creative agency and commissioned the store to ensure that his global work had a positive and social impact.

In the UK, the brand continues to work with WPP’s Red team, led by Ogilvy UK. Koutsoudakis, who came to the brand from M & S in 2019, has already worked closely with the agency to improve the brand’s positioning in the market – and left long-standing ambassador Martin Freeman behind.

Getting the “ebb and flow” right

Koutsoudakis admits that the integration of digital media was a learning curve. The brand is also experimenting creatively with new ways of working with the media and advertising partners. For this reason, agency relationships have never been so important in their opinion.

“It’s a mix and we’re looking at (how to do the same) from a creative perspective. We really fell in love with the WPP family and are committed to that relationship.

Although Vodafone UK primarily works with Ogilvy, Koutsoudakis believes that the current Team Red structure enables her to “get the talent” she needs to work with the brand’s creative briefs.

“We built flexibility into the model, but we were only able to do that because WPP has our commitment,” she adds.

“If you haven’t made this commitment to your agency, everything is based on the last transaction, so it’s really difficult to cool off. Thanks to this broader commitment, however, we can put together the tailor-made team that we need in Vodafone, depending on the task to be done. “

Vodafone is not the only brand that “merges” internally and in agencies. Arla and Renault, as well as marketers from Unilever, P & G and RBS, are all experimenting with different iterations of an internal model. A 2018 study by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in the United States found that 78% of marketers were organized internally, an increase of 58% in 2013 and 42% in 2008.

‘Blending the model’

For Koutsoudakis, however, some elements of digital housing at this early stage work better than others.

“PPC works phenomenally well for me,” she explains that Vodafone originally replicated its old agency model by hiring separate talents who work strategically and commercially with PPC. However, this has changed since then.

“Now buy strategy. There is now one person in my team who is carrying out our search strategy. He thinks he does, and it does it much faster (because there is no more handover). “

In social terms, however, things are not quite on the same level yet.

“On a social level, we don’t have quite the same efficiency because you have this creative integration. So (we have to ask ourselves) where does the motive come from? So we work through it.

“But on this front we really want to work closely with some of the Ogilvy team to actually be with us because that agility has to be there every day.”

“So we mix the model and work with the team to do that. So far they have been friendly because we have been more committed to them.”

Sleepless nights about talent

The head of Vodafone’s in-housing initiative was the now deceased global brand and media director Sara Martins de Oliveira, for whom a replacement is still being sought.

While the brand is likely to increase its internal team in the coming year, it is facing another challenge in the talent arena on the hunt for a global lead.

As advertisers continue to experiment with in-housing, finding and retaining talent is a top priority. According to media consultancy ID Comms, one in five marketing directors (19%) in 2019 indicated the need for more internal talent investment.

While the initial results of In-Housing are encouraging for their brand, one thing that gives Koutsoudaki’s “sleepless nights” is how to promote and hold on to media talent with Vodafone’s walls.

She notes: “If you try to attract people with media focus and you only have three or four roles within the organization that you can offer them, they will run off the road at some point … so what do you care? I am retention. “

The situation is similar with internal creatives who at the moment “like the fact that they work with Team Red and are inspired.

“There will be bits that come in, bits that come out, and they will evolve depending on where the business is going and where the marketing is going.”

