‘Voice of Good Hope’ an exciting portrait of the Texas legislature, Barbara Jordan

Playwright Kristine Thatcher starts ‘Voice of Good Hope’, her lively, resonant portrait of the Texas legislature, Barbara Jordan, without contextual preamble. When lit up, a royal woman in a red suit delivers a monologue who proclaims her faith in the American constitution.

The audience is likely to be intuitive that the speaker is Jordan, whose resume shines with the rubble of shattered glass ceilings: in 1966 she became the first black woman to be elected in the Texas Senate. In 1972 she became the first black woman from the deep south to be elected to the American House of Representatives.

The opening monologue in “Voice of Good Hope” comes from Jordan’s July 25, 1974, speech about Richard M. Nixon’s accusation proceedings. Thatcher does not waste an exhibition explaining when or where we are; she allows Jordan’s own words to do that. Those words, spoken by Andrea Conway-Diaz, don’t sound nearly 50 years old. In the direction of director Terry McCabe for City Lit Theater, they sound like today.

“Voice of Good Hope”: 4 out of 4

That opening scene ends with a question and a plea. The first: Has the President’s behavior violated the Constitution? The latter: reason and not passion must ‘determine’ the considerations that determine the answer. The galvanizing speech made the news across the country. Jordan died at the age of 59 in 1996, her life shortened by multiple sclerosis and pneumonia. In McCabe’s daring, compelling and funny production, her story becomes a mirror, a piece of history with stunning contemporary relevance.

The non-linear structure of Thatcher jumps from 1948 to 1994, from Jordan’s Houston, Texas, childhood, to a hospital room where she is clearly deteriorating, but certainly not bad. Jordan is a precocious intelligent child (called “Heart” and played by the opening night of McKennzie Boyd; MiKayla Boyd at some gigs) who combines wits with her maternal grandfather, John Ed Patten (Jamie Black). As an adult, she is untamable, whether sparring with Texas power broker Robert Strauss (Paul Chakrin) or her ‘roommate’ Nancy Earl (Susie Griffith) or explaining why she doesn’t call herself ‘Afro-American’. (She is not a hyphenate American, Jordan insists. She is an American who happens to have African roots.)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UG6xMglSMdk (/ embed)

Conway-Diaz captures the feeling and sensitivity of a bona fide powerhouse. The issues at stake – the state of a nation consumed by a constitutional crisis, the state of a body consumed by incurable diseases – evoke exaggerated emotion. Death and doom are not exactly subtle. Conway-Diaz never falls into the hypersensitive pitfalls that such topics place. Of course she flares with fiery contempt when she is confronted with that wheelchair (and when Nancy steals her cigarettes). But she exerts her ferocious power without showing off, whether fighting with Earl or explaining why she urged former Texas governor John Connally, the democrat who became republican, to burn the Watergate Tapes and bomb Hanoi.

Thatcher contains two double scenes that capture the essence of Jordan’s complex, sometimes seemingly contradictory positions. The first is with Chakrin’s Strauss, the Texas politician who served as DNC president, including the US trade representative and US ambassador to Russia, among other elevated positions. Their conversation is spiky, their differences persistent, their respect for each other clear. Chakrin is a worthy scene partner who makes the smooth, tangled alliances necessary for high-level politicians both intellectually and emotionally understandable.

The second is with Noelle Klyce as Julie Dunn, a former Jordan student struggling to win a controversial political race. The dynamics between the two women is partly socratic debate, partly fire and sulfur argument. It is intensely memorable, both because of the pure acting performances that are exhibited and the philosophical mystery that it evokes.

Andrea Conway-Diaz (left) as Barbara Jordan and Susie Griffith as Nancy Earl in a scene from “Voice of Good Hope” at City Lit Theater. Steve Graue

Griffith’s Earl offers a modest but suggestive glimpse of Jordan’s personal life. It is clear that the women love each other, but like in real life, the nature of that love is never publicly explored. They argue with the shorthand of old spouses. They are clearly each other’s eternal haven in a storm. They lived together for decades. If they were romantic partners, they never admitted it publicly.

Katy Vest’s costume design is excellent. Jordan’s impeccable crimson suit makes a bold statement before the first word is spoken. Earl’s sparrow-colored, utilitarian robe emphasizes her role as caretaker and (as Earl tells the doctor) “the responsible adult in the room.” Peter’s collared dress from the heart could come from a 1940 catalog. Black’s neat cardigan emphasizes its warmth and dignity, even in the modest task of foldable rags. The Ray Toler set is like a large pop-up book, a series of panels with the Texas state seal, campaign buttons, and the Declaration of Independence opened to unveil the Jordan office.

It doesn’t matter where you are in the political spectrum. It is impossible not to hear Jordan’s words about Nixon (“I am not going to sit here and am a vain spectator of the reduction, the undermining, the destruction of the Constitution.”) Without wondering what they say today had.

Catey Sullivam is a local freelance writer.