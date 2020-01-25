VOICE: The largest Super Bowl: which is your favorite? The

% MINIFYHTMLa9eb97804c834e0a19d9709a16461c4a11%

Is the surprising victory of the New York Giants over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII their number 1?

What is the best Super Bowl ever?

Maybe the Super Bowl LIV clashes between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs – live in Sky Sports Action from 10 p.m. Sunday 2 February does the story end up being the best?

Who are the Super Bowl finalists?

What do you need to know about the 49ers and Chiefs, the two teams competing in this year’s Super Bowl?

For now we have chosen the top 10, and we want vote for your favorite outside the group below (see footer).

But first, some honorable mentions for those who failed to cut …

Super Bowl XXIII: It wasn’t the most impressive, but certainly the most memorable of the five wins of the 49ers Super Bowl when Joe Montana marched them across the field, and to John Candy, for the game-winning touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl XLVII: Now it is about the first defeat of the Niners in the Super Bowl, with Baltimore Ravens head coach John surpassing Jim in the “fight of the brother”. There was a blackout in the New Orleans Superdome, which made the drama even greater when San Francisco was about to win again after a huge 28-6 deficit in the third quarter. But it wasn’t the intention.

Kevin Dyson of the Tennessee Titans extends, but fails to find the last zone as time runs out in Super Bowl XXXIV

Super Bowl XXXIV: The Tennessee Titans are stopped in the one-meter line to lose the “Best show on the lawn, quot. From St. Louis Rams, after repairing a deficit of 16 points.

10) Name & # 39; guarantees & # 39;

Former New York Jets 15-minute Joe Newath, photographed during the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl III

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the history of Super Bowl only sneaks into our list, largely due to the low scoring nature of Super Bowl III – The 18-point losers of the New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts with 16-7.

Despite two strong defeats for the new American Football League, which had merged with the NFL, in the first two Super Bowls, Jets quarterback Joe Namath & # 39; guaranteed & # 39; Victory, and true to his word, delivered him.

9) Norwood fails on the right

Bufallo Bills-kicker Scott Norwood loses his 47-meter field goal just as time runs out in Super Bowl XXV

Perhaps one of the biggest disappointments in the sport, let alone in the Super Bowl era, because poor Buffalo Bills-kicker Scott Norwood missed the winning field goal of the game from 47 meters as time went on.

The defeat of the 20-19 bills against the New York Giants Super Bowl XXV It was the first of four consecutive losses in the biggest game of all, but it was easily the hardest of them all: a certain defensive coordinator named Bill Belichick invented the Giants’ victory over the best offensive in football.

8) Eagles ride the ghost & # 39; helpless & # 39;

Tom Brady stumbles in the last quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII

You may wonder why such a low score for the impressive last year Super Bowl LII shoot between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, one of the first entries for them on this list.

Several records were achieved, including the most yards won in an NFL match by both teams combined (1,151), the lowest points of both teams in a Super Bowl (one) and the most points scored by one losing team from the Super Bowl (33), but it was the lack of defense that harmed this game, until Brandon Graham came forward with the game that defined it and discarded Tom Brady in the last quarter to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy to Philadelphia for the first time.

7) The Belichick and Brady dynasty begins

Adam Vinitieri (C) celebrates after his winning kick to the New England Patriots was worth the first Super Bowl victory

Given the rising trajectory that the Belichick and Tom Brady races have followed since then, it is easy to forget that the Patriots were 14 points helpless for Super Bowl XXXVI, when they were the next team to lead the “Best show on the grass, quot; after the Rams’ victory over the Tennessee Titans two years earlier.

The Belichick Pats limited the explosive attack by St. Louis to just three points in so many quarters until the Rams finally found some form in the fourth, scoring two touchdowns to put the game at 17. But Adam Vinatieri moves on, who managed to kick a winner 48 yards in here to win New England the first of his six championship titles.

6) & # 39; This is for John! & # 39;

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway is led by his teammates after winning Super Bowl XXXII

Don’t get distracted by the sentimental value of John Elway of Denver Broncos who finally wins a 37-year-old ring, and in the fourth attempt Super Bowl XXXII It was also a great game.

He had two quarterbacks at the top of his game facing each other, with Elway facing Brett Favre and the reigning champion, the Green Bay Packers. Although it was actually a runner who surpassed both: Terrell Davis made a three touchdowns version that was worthy of MVP to see the Broncos triumph with 31-24.

5) Steelers beat the cowboys in the classic

Terry Bradshaw, MVP of Super Bowls XIII and XIV, appeared before Super Bowl 50 at Levi & # 39; s Stage last year

For soccer purists, Super Bowl XIII It is considered by many to be the best of all time, played between two of the game’s best franchises, led by really great quarterbacks, and was also close by.

The Pittsburgh Steelers gained 35-17 in the fourth quarter thanks to a four-touch touchdown from Terry Bradshaw, but then Roger Staubach threw a second and a third to bring the Dallas Cowboys to less than four, but Pittsburgh held on and defeated Dallas title defender for the second time in three years.

4) Santonio Holmes in the last seconds

Santonio Holmes holds the game-winning touchdown when the Pittsburgh Steelers win a sixth Super Bowl record

Another success of the Steelers has arrived Super Bowl XLIII, they see a sixth record title. And done in the most dramatic way, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger finding Santonio Holmes in the back of the final zone for the winning touchdown of the game with remaining seconds.

A monstrous 127-yard exit and two touchdown by broad receiver Larry Fitzgerald had helped the Arizona Cardinals overcome a 20-7 deficit in their first appearance in the Super Bowl before Big Ben’s last touchdown lesson broke my heart

3) The giants stun the undefeated patriots

David Tyree clings to a conquest that defines the game when the New York Giants harass the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII

It would be a procession, because the 16-0 Patriots faced the Giants 10-6 Wild Card Super Bowl XLII, but Eli Manning and company had not read the script.

In an ultra-tight and low-scoring affair, the Giants quarterback marched his team through the field, largely thanks to that Capture of David Tyree: for the game’s winning score for Plaxico Burress at the end of the last quarter. The Patriots and the world looking at them were amazed at what they had just seen.

2) the crazy return of the Patriots

Tom Brady celebrates after the amazing victory of the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons

You may not get our number 1 as the best ever, but Super Bowl LI Undoubtedly, he presented the best comeback ever, when the Patriots overcome a huge 28-3 deficit in the third quarter to tie the game in the fourth with the Atlanta Falcons and then win the first extension of the Super Bowl.

It took until the last two seconds of the first half to record their first points, a field goal, while the Atlanta explosive offensive scored three touchdowns. Then they extended that benefit even further in the third quarter, before Brady returned! Two touchdown passes from n. 12th, plus a run by James White and a few two-point conversions, helped the team resolve things late, before winning a great fifth Super Bowl title with another white TD in the renewal.

1) Butler interception

Malcolm Butler’s interception of the goal line provides Super Bowl XLIX for the New England Patriots

After his defeat of Super Bowl XLII against the Giants and four years later against the same team, Super Bowl XLIX It also seemed to slip out of the New England range. Another circus catch, the one from Jermaine Kearse, helped the Seattle Seahawks reach the goal line within seconds.

After four, the only thing the Seahawks had to do was give the ball to the runner of & # 39; Beast Mode & # 39 ;, Marshawn Lynch, to hit it from a playground. No. In one of the craziest games in football history, Seattle chose to fit in and quarterback Russell Wilson was chosen by rookie Malcolm Butler in this crazy finale and our Super Bowl No. 1.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE

