Voices from Tampa Bay veterans exposed to herbicides can be heard from their graves in Washington

by: Steve Andrews

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 7:15 PM EST / Updated: January 17, 2020 / 7:28 PM EST

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Stories shared by two Tampa Bay area veterans raise great doubts about the military’s claim that Agent Orange’s toxic defoliant was not sprayed on Guam.

When these two veterans died, their stories of 8 On Your Side inspired others to bring their struggle to Congress.

The calls to the congress offices continue.

According to former Marine Brian Moyer, the house has 85 co-sponsors.

“We have been working on the Senate side of the bill for the past two days,” said Moyer, who works with Military Veterans Advocacy to extend the benefits to veterans from Guam and Thailand.

Contamination of Guam became a hot topic three years ago when Air Force veteran Leroy Foster was in tears after spraying hundreds of thousands of liters of Agent Orange at U.S. military bases to expose tens of thousands of Armed Forces members to their families.

“I sprayed the deadliest substance in the world and I’m responsible for it,” said Foster. Leroy Foster suffered from numerous illnesses before his death in 2018.

Navy veteran Lonnie Kilpatrick from Pasco County was also based on Guam. Lonnie worked in top-secret electronic wars and was exposed to the toxic defoliants.

“After spraying, it has only one burnt orange,” said Kilpatrick. “Everything made dusty. Everything died, it happened so quickly. “

Agent Orange produces the strong toxic dioxin, which is linked to 14 diseases, many of which are fatal.

Two years ago, from his deathbed, Kilpatrick complained that the VA denied his right to Agent Orange benefits. The Department of Defense denied spraying it on Guam.

8 On your side, Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R) -Fla asked to get involved. Congressman Bilirakis persuaded D-O-D to open Lonnie’s classified information.

“It was definitely clear that he was working in a specific area where Agent Orange was definitely sprayed,” said Bilirakis representative.

The VA granted Lonnie Kilpatrick sickness and disability benefits. He died weeks later.

Brian Moyer traveled to Guam last year to collect evidence for the bill named after Lonnie. He showed the Environmental Protection Agency where to spray.

“I received a call from the EPA contact person and learned that they had positive dioxin evidence at all of the locations where we operated,” said Brian Moyer.

Moyer expects an official EPA report later this spring. In the meantime, he hopes to get support from some Republicans in the Senate.

