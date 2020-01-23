“Voices in the wind”: loss and an haunting journey home

After the great earthquake in eastern Japan in 2011, many filmmakers talked about how deep the disaster struck them, but few have tried to address it directly. Some of the most successful efforts to date have been documentaries, one of which inspired this quietly devastating drama.

“Voices in the Wind” is based on a real pilgrimage site: a telephone booth in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, known as the “Wind Telephone”, in which mourners talk to people who have lost them.

It is easy to imagine that this forms the basis for a blatant tear-hunter in the sense of the film adaptation of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s novel “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” from 2018. Instead, director Nobuhiro Suwa is more experimental and holds back the main catch of the story. So late in the day it’s practically a coda.

Voices in the wind (Kaze no Denwa)

rating

4 of 5 start time

139 minutes

language

JAPANESE

opens

JAN. 24

In title cards that determine the festive mood, we are introduced to high school student Haru (Serena Motola), who lost her family to the tsunami at the age of 9 and lived with her aunt Hiroko (Makiko Watanabe) since then. When the latter collapses and is hospitalized, Haru begins hitchhiking back to her old home as if forced by the burden of her grief.

Many of the people she met during the subsequent road trip not only had their own difficulties in connection with the 2011 disaster. An elderly woman with dementia on her mind remembers the atomic bomb from Hiroshima. Haru later meets a family of Kurdish refugees, one of whom volunteered to clean up after the tsunami, but has since been arrested by immigration officials.

Most of the trip, she is accompanied by another survivor, Morio (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a former nuclear worker from Fukushima who now lives from his car. He too is plagued by losses, the magnitude of which will only become clear when they return to his shuttered house and find the remains of a once happy, time-locked domestic life.

The film deals with the idea of ​​home as well as with family and grief: These characters mourn not only for the people who have lost them, but also for the places. One of Morio’s friends, Imada (Toshiyuki Nishida), recalls discrimination against residents who were evacuated from the Fukushima No. 1 Nuclear Power Zone and notes that only the elderly have returned.

Suwa follows a documentary approach and has scenes spread over extensive shots, with much of the dialogue improvised. In the most emotional scenes, he seems to step back and refuse to bow to sentimentality, and Hiroko Sebu’s haunting soundtrack is used sparingly.

Motola, better known as a model, asserts himself in the company of screen veterans like Nishida and Nishijima. It is a very undisturbed performance. When she has to dig deep, she reacts with emotions that are so raw that it is almost painful to see them.

“Voices in the Wind” asks what it means to survive: to suffer a terrible loss and still carry on. When Haru finally arrives at the phone booth, it is not the big, cathartic moment that the film seems to lead to, but something smaller and more personal, even more banal. After “Voices in the Wind” spoke with so much human experience, he concentrates again on his heroine and at least lets her find a degree.

