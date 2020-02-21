[voices-of-the-sec:-kentucky-basketball-shines-as-last-month-of-the-season-approaches]

CLOSE

There is clarity atop the SEC basketball power rankings.

Everyone else? Shrug.

Welcome to Voices of the SEC.

1. Kentucky (21-5, 11-2; NET: 22)

Last week: No. 2

The Wildcats are now two games clear of second place in the SEC and are much better than the NET ranking indicates. If E.J. Montgomery or Nate Sestina begins to show more consistency, Voices is ready to talk Final Four.

2. Auburn (22-4, 9-4; NET: 28)

Last week: No. 1

There’s nothing good to say about the Tigers’ last week. And maybe their poor shooting from 3 this year (12th in the SEC at 30% despite shooting the second-most attempts) is finally catching up, combined with Isaac Okoro’s absence.

3. LSU (18-8, 9-4; NET: 30)

Last week: No. 3

The Tigers are trending downward; four losses in five games means that LSU isn’t quite locked into the NCAA Tournament field yet. Florida and South Carolina host the Tigers in the next week. Our advice: Don’t lose both.

4. Florida (17-9, 9-4; NET: 35)

Last week: No. 4

The Gators are in an enviable situation. They have plenty of good opportunities to add to their resume, but only one “bad” potential loss (at Georgia). Wins at Tennessee and Georgia should lock up an NCAA bid.

5. Mississippi State (17-9, 8-5; NET: 50)

Last week: No. 6

The Bulldogs earned a very important win over South Carolina at home that pushes them closer to the right side of the bubble. MSU might not be there yet, but more games like the one Nick Weatherspoon had Wednesday will help.

6. South Carolina (16-10, 8-5; NET: 62)

Last week: No. 5

Two home games loom very large on the Gamecocks’ finishing stretch. First, LSU comes to Columbia on Saturday. A return matchup with Mississippi State comes two weeks later. South Carolina probably needs both. H/T to Maik Kotsar’s performance against Reggie Perry and Mississippi State on Wednesday.

7. Alabama (14-12, 6-7; NET: 44)

Last week: No. 8

The Crimson Tide shot 44 3-pointers in Tuesday’s loss to Texas A&M, making only 16. Three-point shooting is good only when you make enough of them, and 36.4% isn’t enough. Alabama is also 1-8 when it shoots 16 or fewer free throws in a game; it shot nine on Tuesday.

8. Tennessee (15-11, 7-6; NET: 64)

Last week: No. 7

Tuesday’s win over Vanderbilt ranks as one of the least watchable SEC games of the season. Coach Rick Barnes was more outwardly upset about this win than many of the losses this year.

9. Texas A&M (13-12, 7-6; NET: 126)

Last week: No. 11

The Aggies could convince themselves that winning out would get them into the NCAA Tournament conversation. But the schedule is brutal, with LSU, Auburn and Kentucky remaining.

10. Ole Miss (13-13, 4-9; NET: 86)

Last week: No. 9

This week in Breein Tyree: A 29-point performance in Ole Miss’ loss at Missouri. But he also had six turnovers to one assist in that game, and the Rebels made only three 3-pointers.

11. Missouri (13-13, 5-8; NET: 85)

Last week: No. 12

The Tigers can slip into the NIT with a good finish. Missouri’s offensive surge has come via the free throw line; the Tigers have shot 113 freebies in the past four games.

12. Arkansas (16-10, 4-9; NET: 48)

Last week: No. 10

Outside of Georgia, no team has free fell over the past six weeks like Arkansas. The Hogs have lost eight of 10 and have been outrebounded by an average of 10 boards per game. Arkansas is a team that cannot rebound and doesn’t shoot well from 3. And that’s a bad basketball team.

13. Georgia (13-13, 3-10; NET: 90)

Last week: No. 14

The Auburn win has to come with an underlying frustration about just how disappointing the team has been in SEC play.

14. Vanderbilt (9-17; 1-12; NET: 148)

Last week: No. 13

The Commodores keep plugging away and putting up solid efforts in defeat. This work will pay off in the long run for Saben Lee, Dylan Disu and company.

SEC Basketball Schedule

All times Central.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Tennessee at Auburn, 11 a.m. CBS

Missouri at Arkansas, noon SEC Network

Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 2: 30 p.m. SEC Network

Florida at Kentucky, 5 p.m. ESPN

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m. SEC Network

LSU at South Carolina, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Alabama at Ole Miss, 7: 30 p.m. SEC Network

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m. SEC Network

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. ESPN

Alabama at Mississippi State, 8 p.m. SEC Network

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Georgia at South Carolina, 5: 30 p.m. SEC Network

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7: 30 p.m. SEC Network

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. ESPNU

LSU at Florida, 8 p.m. ESPN2

