Voivod: New Studio Album In The Will work Stay Lp To Get there In The Drop

VOIVOD drummer Michel “Absent” Langevin has verified to Agoraphobic News that the band has commenced the songwriting course of action for the adhere to-up to 2018’s “The Wake” album. He described (hear audio beneath): “The issue we encountered was that Chewy [guitarist Daniel Mongrain] lives a few miles away from Montreal,” in which the relaxation of the band is dependent. “And the roads are blocked these times [during the coronavirus crisis] and he are not able to seriously vacation to Montreal and we can’t actually vacation to the place he life and so on. So we are doing a demo, sharing data files in a Dropbox folder. I just downloaded a drum device application for Android, and I’m working with it to demo the drums, since, certainly, I are not able to engage in at house or history at all. But we are shifting ahead with composing new materials, which is fantastic.”

Questioned how lots of new VOIVOD tunes have currently been completed, Away mentioned: “We have just chunks of music, but several of them. And maybe some of them will be collected with each other at some point. Right before every thing began with this coronavirus, we previously had made a bunch of recording sessions at our studio. So we have some substance to pull from — improvisations, riffs that Chewy begun and we all joined then. But there is also content composed individually by every person that we share, so we are bit by bit gonna make an album this calendar year. amid ourselves. We are bit by bit gonna create up an album this yr. But just before that, there will be a live album coming out.”

Absent, who is also a graphic style artist, went on to speak about how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the touring field, specifically with so a lot of artists relying pretty much solely on their tour revenues to assist on their own.

“I’ve been frightened of that for several, numerous decades, but it is really nevertheless a surreal problem suitable now,” the drummer mentioned. “Even while that we really should have been well prepared [for] it, it truly is something that will change this total earth, for sure… For me, it appears to be like life as usual, it will unquestionably crush the VOIVOD revenues in terms of touring. And also, sooner or later, it will have an effect on my artwork as properly, in the sense that if the bands prevent touring, [I’m not] gonna draw t-shirts any longer. Like [the] ‘voivod’ [character created by Away], I am gonna have to adapt to the scenario extremely speedily, make the best of it.”

Questioned if he is anxious that VOIVOD will be forced to keep off the highway for the foreseeable long term, probably through the conclusion of the 12 months, Away responded: “Sure, I’m really concerned of that. We had some great, terrific festivals lined up in Quebec this summer time, and then we experienced a globe tour beginning in September for the dwell album. And everything is up in the air appropriate now. So I am gonna seize the possibility to place together the textbooks that I am gonna launch ultimately.”

Elaborating on the guides that he is preparing to release, Away mentioned: “There is a single guide which is art on the road. And the other e book is artwork that I do for other men and women, like commissioned artwork, about the years. And I have a further e book that is all art that I do at house for myself. So which is a few textbooks together. And I also have some kind of a comedian book in the performs, and this will most likely be the first 1 coming out… I am aiming at publishing it this calendar year for the first guide, which is additional comic reserve-oriented. It is really not that lots of web pages — possibly 30. And then I am gonna go to the book about all the artwork that I do on the highway. But this a single is more time to put with each other, because I have hundreds of drawings, mainly because I draw a ton on the highway.”

VOIVOD‘s higher than-mentioned live album will get there in the drop, according to Absent, even though the next studio LP is not anticipated before 2021.

In March 2019, VOIVOD was honored with a Juno Award (the Canadian equal of the Grammy Award) in the “Metallic/Difficult Audio Album Of The Calendar year” group. VOIVOD gained the award for “The Wake”, which was unveiled in September 2018 by means of Century Media Records. The disc was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album’s artwork was the moment all over again made by Absent.



