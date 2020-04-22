Volbeat Frontman On Coronavirus Disaster: ‘Hopefully Mankind Can Find out A Factor Or Two About Treating The Complete Globe The Proper Way’

VOLBEAT‘s Michael Poulsen spoke to Meltdown of Detroit’s WRIF radio station about how he is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has contaminated far more than two and a fifty percent million people today globally. The Danish singer reported: “The whole world is a little bit bizarre and mad these days. But I am just delighted that my household and friends and men and women close to me are undertaking fantastic. So, yeah, I never have anything at all to complain about, even however moments are obtaining tough and odd. But ideally mankind can find out a point or two about managing the complete earth the ideal way.”

Asked what assistance he would like to give to VOLBEAT enthusiasts about dealing with everyday living during the coronavirus crisis, Michael reported: “I are not able to genuinely say anything at all else that hasn’t been reported, mainly because we fundamentally just have to do what we have been informed, and that is to be individual, deal with individuals about you pleasant and have distance, wash your fingers and remain wholesome. Hear to what the govt and the total culture is telling you, because that’s the suitable factor to do. Even although all people wanna go out and do what we’re supposed to do, we still have to be cautious and consider excellent treatment of each individual other, mainly because if we don’t, you will find no chance that we can go out and do what we are intended to do.”

In accordance to official figures, 7,515 folks have examined beneficial for the new coronavirus in Denmark and 364 folks have died.

Denmark was one of the to start with European countries to announce a lockdown and is now amid the 1st bit by bit soothing it.

Previously this 7 days, Denmark took the up coming phase to close its coronavirus shutdown, letting such businesses as salons, tattoo parlors, beauticians, dentists and opticians to reopen.

On Monday, VOLBEAT revived its extended-managing “Official Bootleg” series with the launch of a dwell video clip for “Leviathan”. The observe is the latest single off the band’s seventh studio album, “Rewind, Replay, Rebound”. The clip was recorded last calendar year at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

VOLBEAT announced in March that it was rescheduling its spring U.S. tour, which was scheduled to start out previously this thirty day period, to September and Oct. Dates and information are even now becoming finalized.

