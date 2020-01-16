Volbeat rocks the GIANT Center in May

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Volbeat will return to the GIANT Center with Gojira and The Picturebooks on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Tickets are only available on the first day of pre-sale at www.Ticketmaster.com. After that day, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or GIANT Center Theater box office.

Today, the Danish multi-platinum rock band Volbeat confirmed 15 US headlining dates Rewind, Repeat, Rebound World Tour this April and May. Special guests Gojira is supported directly in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and The Picturebooks is open every night on this tour.

“We can’t wait to go back to the US and show our US fans a full headline-length Volbeat show,” the band said.

The band’s seventh studio album Rewind, repeat, rebound is out now. For the album, Volbeat – Michael Poulsen (guitars / vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) and Jon Larsen (drums) – rely on you for the pronounced, psychobile, punk rock’n’roll sound known for reaching for new creative peaks.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment