Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen On Building Of ‘Rewind, Replay, Rebound’ Album: ‘It Took A Lot Out Of Me’

In a current interview with Mindy Novotny of the Milwaukee radio station 102.9 The Hog, VOLBEAT frontman Michael Poulsen mirrored on the band’s seventh album, “Rewind, Replay, Rebound”, which was released final August by way of Republic Records.

“I really like the address artwork. I really like the whole factor about this report, for the reason that I put so a lot emotion and vitality and work into this record,” he said (listen to audio beneath). “It was draining me, mainly because it took so significantly out of me and it took me to a spot where I couldn’t let it go. That was so significantly get the job done [making] the report that when you variety of go out of the bubble once again, you’re inquiring on your own, ‘Where were you?’ Due to the fact you get out of the bubble and you appear by yourself in the mirror abruptly you come to feel like you happen to be 30 yrs more mature. So it took a large amount out of me. But it is a record that I’m incredibly, extremely proud of. And there are sure music exactly where I acquire the listeners back to my have childhood or just replicate on becoming a little one and the complete innocence about getting a kid and obtaining the imagination about escalating up and things like that.”

Very last week, VOLBEAT revived its extended-operating “Official Bootleg” sequence with the release of a stay video for “Leviathan”. The track is the most recent single off “Rewind, Replay, Rebound”. The clip was recorded very last year at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

VOLBEAT introduced in March that it was rescheduling its spring U.S. tour, which was due to start out previously this thirty day period, to September and October. Dates and details are however becoming finalized.

Past thirty day period, VOLBEAT‘s “Die To Stay” topped Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tunes airplay chart, creating it the Danish/American band’s eighth No. 1 on the study. That set a new report for VOLBEAT, which was tied at seven with Irish act U2 for the most chart-toppers by an act based mostly exterior of North The us given that the chart debuted in 1981.

With its complete of 8 Mainstream Rock No. 1s, VOLBEAT now shares that place on the record with 5 FINGER Dying PUNCH, FOO FIGHTERS, LINKIN PARK and NICKELBACK. SHINEDOWN and 3 Days GRACE direct the complete tally with 15 chart-toppers just about every.

VOLBEAT‘s 1st No. 1 was 2010’s “Heaven Nor Hell”, which was adopted by “Nevertheless Counting”, “The Hangman’s System Depend”, “Lola Montez”, “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown”, “Black Rose” and “Very last Day Below The Solar”.

Combining weighty riffs with a rockabilly vibe, VOLBEAT is made up of Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) and Jon Larsen (drums).







