Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen: “Perfection is a terrible word made up by a terrible one man”

Getting your first child is undoubtedly at the top of the list of huge, life-changing, shit-your-pants-scary experiences. However, imagine that the seismic event clashed with a monumental massive date in your professional calendar. Like, oh I don’t know … a damn tour with Metallica.

That was the situation that Michael Poulsen, the unwavering leader of Volbeat, was confronted in 2017. Unfortunately, the memo did not reach Michael’s unborn offspring.

“It ended up giving birth to my girlfriend two months before her birth, so I was still on tour,” he says, recording the story with a sense of surprise, even two years later.

“I was in New York. It was late, I was already in bed at the hotel and she called that her water was broken. I could do nothing. I got up because I couldn’t sleep and went to the gym. I got a call from my girlfriend on FaceTime and she said “Now you’re a dad”. I almost fell off the treadmill! I was like “What the fuck?”

With two months of shows to go and a brand new baby girl named Ea Abigail waiting at home, the choices were: A. Make paternity pretty shaky start watching the tour and meeting Poulsen Jnr of eight weeks, or B: Relieve the date with the largest band in the world. Michael proved absolutely crazy, and ended up with plan C.

“I flew to Denmark that day, so we had to cancel a show with Metallica,” he explains. “The next day I flew back to America and to the tour. When I arrived at the airport, I was picked up by a car to go to the arena. I reached the arena with 15 minutes to phase time. Talk about crazy jet lag! ”

(Credit balance: Volbeat)

This story illustrates the things that characterize Michael – his ridiculous work ethic and his unwavering commitment to family. Our chat was originally intended to take place in his small hometown of Næstved in Denmark, but he has been canceled due to a problem with childcare, so we are on the phone.

Michael’s father Jørn grew up about 40 miles from Copenhagen in the somewhat sleepy town of Ringsted and quickly brought his son in the interest of hard work and a close home life. Michael says his father, who remained a strong advocate of Volbeat until his death in 2008, fled from an unfortunate house when he was only 14 years old. It is not surprising that Jørn’s survival skills and attitude to doing what was needed were conveyed in his parenting style when Michael and his twin sister were born in 1975.

“He came in a difficult way,” says Michael, speaking about his father with warmth. “He came from parents who drank and fought and he decided he wouldn’t have that lifestyle, so he lived on the street for a while. I grew up not to complain about anything; you have to enjoy life, figure out what you want to do and When my father heard that I wanted to go to music, he accepted that, but told me to do it 100% and not listen to what someone else said, saying that I had to get up three or four hours earlier Than all others to be ahead of them. “

He may have taken over the passionate attitude of his father when it came to managing Volbeat, but that does not mean that Michael saw the triumphal growth of his band from small clubs to full arenas as a search for perfection. Songs like Rewind The Exit and Die To Live, both from the new album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, refer to such a goal that might be a complete waste of time. This suspicion is confirmed for Metal Hammer as soon as we utter that word: “perfection.”

“I don’t believe in perfection,” Michael interrupts. “I think that is a terrible word devised by a terrible person. It is terrible because children strive for perfection that is simply not there. If you achieve perfection, what do you do next? You climb to the top of the mountain and what Then you climb down and climb up again – the top of the mountain does not exist.

“I try not to find perfection when I’m in the studio. If you make 500 recordings of something, you shoot the ghost of the song and end up with something dead and made up. I want a soul for my music. Perfection? I will never go there. “

Perhaps perfection is a metaphorical destination that Michael is not interested in, but a real place that he wanted to reach when Volbeat left was the familiar environment of home. After moving to the relatively bright lights of Copenhagen at the age of 17, he has now switched to Næstved, just 15 minutes from his youth home.

“I am more of a country person,” he explains, laughing. “I moved to Copenhagen because all the big record stores were there! When I came home from touring, the last thing I wanted to see was a big city. My childhood was in a small town, I have many good memories and these are experiences that I want to pass on to my daughter. Having a child gives me the feeling that I can go through my childhood again. I went back to where I grew up, it’s great. “

(Credit balance: Volbeat)

Familiarity and fatherhood are two of the driving forces behind Rewind, Replay, Rebound. The album, the band’s seventh band, takes their rock’n’roll influence to a higher level by further embracing 50s heroes. Die To Live (with Clutch’s Neil Fallon) shows this perfectly, thanks to his piano line inspired by Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard-like saxophone section.

The whole album is buzzing with a sense of pleasure as early rock’nroll rolls frontally with Volbeat’s darker modern metal edge. We tell Michael that it is certainly no coincidence that his first album since he became a father contains the sounds that filled his own parental home.

“Those childhood influences are definitely more in your face on this album,” he says. “If you have children, you remember things from your own childhood that you hadn’t thought of for a long time. This helps the music to become honest and emotional.

“This material would not have been written if I were not a father. But at the same time there is a lot of typical Volbeat in it; that’s just in my DNA. I don’t need a child to tell me how to write like this. It is a great combination of both. “

The theme of going back to youth runs through the heart of the album. Michael proposes to browse through the lyrics of the album so that fans “can make their own roller coaster journey back through their youth”. It is a point that is publicly displayed in the handy name When We Were Kids.

“On the cover of that song, three children play in the woods in this hourglass. They think that the sand or snow runs through the hourglass. What they don’t know is that they play with their own time and that they get older.

“There is something scary and beautiful about it. I remember playing that child in this huge forest; no one has ever been there, we can be bandits. In the distance you would hear your mother yelling:” Dinner! ” You would quickly eat something so that you could return to this huge forest.

“As children we thought we were immortal and nothing could stop us, there is something great about that innocence. If I go back to that big forest, it was never a forest, it was four trees along a small road!”

By recognizing the idea of ​​immortality as a foolishness of youth, Michael touches on the increased attention to mortality that adulthood, and in particular parenthood, entails. It suggests that the topics of our conversation – hard work and a strong family – can be a paradox for a traveling musician. Fortunately, the band is now able to fly home on days off or take their partners and children on tour.

“Although you can see your band grow from club shows to stadiums, you are very proud of that, but if you are not at home, you leave some scars and it should be really worth it,” he says. “We’re not getting younger and all of a sudden our parents and family members will all be gone one day, and you’ve just traveled all over the world. We’re taking more time to get home now.”

Michael Poulsen; a family man who happens to happen to play one of the best rock bands in Europe. And we bet he has a lot of air miles for it.