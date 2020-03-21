Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano Urges ‘Younger Generation’ To Wake Up: ‘This Is Not The Flu’

VOLBEAT guitarist Rob Caggiano claims that he hopes “the young generation wakes up and commences seeking out for by themselves and their beloved kinds” throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

In latest times, authorities in nations around the world all-around the environment in lockdown had warned younger people to obey the rules on social distancing.

Considering that most young COVID-19 patients have experienced moderate or no indicators from the virus, there have been widespread reviews of unlawful “lockdown parties” and and “conclude of world” consuming periods in international locations across Europe.

Before today, Caggiano, who lives in New York, took to his Instagram to share a selfie, and he provided the adhering to concept: “Finding completely ready for the NY lockdown. These are genuinely insane occasions. I hope the more youthful technology wakes up ASAP and starts off on the lookout out for them selves and their cherished kinds. This is not the flu. This is significant. Anyone stay risk-free out there #ny #nyc #coronavirus #covid_19 #crazytimes”

Much more than 287,000 coronavirus situations have been claimed around the world and additional than 11,000 deaths so far, putting community wellness devices and unexpected emergency companies below huge strain.

A new CDC report has provided proof that more youthful adults are just as probable as any person to contract the virus, with nearly 40 percent of COVID-19 instances found concerning the ages of 20 and 54.

“I feel everybody must be shelling out focus to this,” Stephen Morse, PhD, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, informed The New York Times about the research. “It is really not just heading to be the elderly. There will be people today age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they consider that they are youthful and healthful.”



Finding completely ready for the NY lockdown. These are seriously outrageous periods. I hope the more youthful era wakes up ASAP and commences hunting out for them selves and their beloved ones. This is not the flu. This is severe. Every person remain protected out there

