Volcanic eruption on the island of Kuchinoerabu in Kagoshima Prefecture; No injuries were reported

A volcano in southwest Japan erupted on Saturday, the Meteorological Agency said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

About 300 meters from the crater of Mount Shintake on the island of Kuchinoerabu in Kagoshima Prefecture, stones were thrown after the eruption at around 3:05 p.m.

No evacuation order has been issued. At the end of last month 100 inhabitants were registered on the 36 square kilometer island.

It was the first eruption on the island since February 2nd last year.

The agency kept the alert level for the volcano at 3 on a scale of 5, prompting climbers not to climb the mountain. The alarm level was raised after a major earthquake of 2 in October.

The authority warned of possible rockfalls and pyroclastic currents within a radius of about 2 kilometers around the crater.

In May 2015, all residents of the island were evacuated to the island of Yakushima, 12 km east, after explosive outbreaks.

The island of Kuchinoerabu is located about 130 km southwest of the city of Kagoshima.