Volcanism played no role in the demise of the dinosaurs, scientists claim

January 16 (UPI) – Over the decades, scientists have considered a number of possible causes for the disappearance of dinosaurs. Lately, however, the idea has arisen that both a massive meteorite collision and a period of intense volcanism triggered the downfall of the dinosaurs.

However, new research suggests that the volcanic activity in question took place well before the mass extinction of the dinosaurs and has nothing to do with it.

The results, published in Science magazine on Thursday, contradict several recent studies detailing the timing of the Deccan trap outbreak in India. This volcanic activity and its effects on the Earth’s climate, as many scientists suspected, were as important as the meteor that struck the Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago when it wiped out the dinosaurs.

However, according to the authors of the latest Science publication, previous studies had a wrong timing – not because scientists messed up their math, but because they measured the timing of lava flows instead of gas emissions.

“Volcanoes can lead to mass extinction because they release many gases, such as SO2 and CO2, that can change the climate and acidify the world,” said Pincelli Hull, assistant professor of geology and geophysics at Yale University, in a press release. “However, recent work has focused more on the timing of the lava eruption than on the release of gas.”

The researchers measured the carbon isotopes from marine fossils to estimate the temperature changes in the ancient oceans. Scientists compared their paleotemperature records to models that simulate the effects of CO2 release on the Earth’s climate. The analysis showed that most outgassing from the Deccan traps occurred long before the mass extinction.

“The volcanic activity in the late Cretaceous period caused gradual global warming of around two degrees, but no mass extinction,” said former Yale researcher Michael Henehan. “A number of species moved towards the north and south poles, but far back before the asteroid impact.”

Previous studies have also shown evidence of increased volcanism following the extinction of the dinosaur, but no evidence of global warming. The authors of the new study suggest that the loss of dinosaurs and other species is likely to mitigate the climatic effects of volcanic activity.

“The K-Pg extinction was a mass extinction that fundamentally changed the global carbon cycle,” said Donald Penman, a postdoctoral researcher in Yale. “Our results show that these changes would allow the ocean to absorb an enormous amount of CO2 in the long run – possibly to hide the warming effects of volcanism after the event.”