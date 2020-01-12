Volcano erupts in the Philippines, calls for evacuations

Loading...

The central Philippines’ Taal volcano was brought to life on Sunday, ashes were released, and evacuations to nearby communities were initiated – and officials warn that a more violent eruption is imminent. The volcano is located on the island of Luzon and is the second most active volcano in the country.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of the Taal Volcano to alarm level 4 late Sunday (local time), indicating that a dangerous eruption is possible within hours to days. The volcano was at alarm level 1 on Sunday afternoon. The warning system has five levels, whereby warning level 5 means that a dangerous eruption is taking place.

From 5:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m.), the eruption activity on the main Taal volcano crater intensified when a continuous eruption produced a 10-15 km long steam-laden tephra column with frequent volcanic lightning, on the wet ash fall the general north rained to Quezon City, “PHIVOLCS said in a statement, adding that two 2.5 and 3.9 magnitude volcanic earthquakes were felt in Tagaytay City and Alitagtag, Batangas.

Ash fall was reported on the Manila Metro, which is located approximately 63 miles north of the volcano on Sunday evening, according to CNN Philippines.

Due to the outbreak, all flights, both arrival and departure flights, are now being suspended at Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Passengers are advised to coordinate flight updates with their respective airlines.

All classes in Cavite and Batangas provinces will be canceled on Monday, January 13, due to heavy ash fall. The Mayor of Manila, Isko Moreno, ordered Monday to suspend classes in public and private schools at all levels.

According to The Philippine Star, evacuations are underway for an unknown number of people in the communities of San Nicolas, Balete and Talisay.

“Magma penetrates from below. If this increases at any time, there can be a more dangerous magmatic outbreak,” Renato Soldium, PHIVOLCS officer in charge, told CNN Philippines.

Cameras that monitor the volcano threw ashes out of the crater around noon on Sunday.

“The public is reminded that the main crater should be strictly closed because of sudden steam explosions and high concentrations of lethal volcanic gases can be released,” said PHIVOLCS. “The communities at Taal Lakeshore are also advised to take precautionary measures and monitor any seawater disruption related to the ongoing unrest.”

According to PHIVOLCS, moderate to high seismic activity has been observed in the area since March 28, 2019. The agency reported three earthquake events early Sunday afternoon.

“A seismic swarm started around 11:00 a.m. and continues on Sunday at 2:10 p.m.,” said PHIVOLCS.

The last major eruption of the Taal volcano occurred in 1977.