Volcano sends clouds of ash near the Philippine capital, warns of ‘dangerous eruption’

Schools and businesses closed Monday through the Philippine capital, while a volcano caused clouds of ash to erupt through the city and seismologists warned that an eruption could occur at any time, possibly causing a tsunami.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes around Taal, one of the world’s smallest active volcanoes, which spewed ash for a second day from the crater in the middle of a lake about 70 miles south of downtown Manila.

“The speed of the escalation of Taal’s volcanic activity has surprised us,” Maria Antonia Bornas, chief scientific research specialist at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told reporters.

“We have discovered magma. It is still deep, it has not reached the surface. We can still expect a dangerous eruption.”

Authorities warned that an eruption could cause a tsunami to swing across the lake.

Residents live near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuating in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020. Thousands were forced to evacuate their homes around Taal, one of the world’s smallest active volcanoes, which are out of ash for a second day crater spewed into his crater in the middle of a lake. (Eloisa Lopez / Reuters)

More than 16,000 people were evacuated from the volcanic island and the area immediately around it – normally a popular tourist spot. Dozens of vibrations sharpen residents.

Some tourists ignored the dangers and traveled to cities closest to the volcano to get a better picture.

“It’s a unique experience for us,” Israeli tourist Benny Borenstein told Reuters as he took pictures of Taal from a vantage point in Tagaytay City, about 32 kilometers away.

In nearby Talisay Batangas, Deputy Governor Mark Leviste said rain had turned into mud and that trucks were needed to evacuate more people from remote communities.

“There is no electricity. Even water was cut, so we need drinking water,” he said. “We need face masks.”

Flights are partially resumed

In Manila, masks were quickly sold out after residents were advised to wear them when they had to go outside. Some wore handkerchiefs over their faces as they breathe in air that was affected by the smell of sulfur.

Streets that would normally be pruned with some of the world’s worst traffic were largely empty in the city of 13 million people.

Schools and government offices were closed by official order. The stock market has suspended trading and many private companies are closed today.

Flight operations at Manila International Airport were partially resumed, the authorities said, after at least 240 flights were delayed or canceled on Sunday.

A flight that landed was carried by President Rodrigo Duterte, who returned from his hometown of Davao in the southern Philippines. He could not fly on Sunday because the visibility was so low.

On Monday, residents watch the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines. (Eloisa Lopez / Reuters)

One of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, Taal has erupted more than 30 times in the past five centuries, most recently in 1977. An eruption in 1911 killed 1500 people and one in 1754 lasted a few months.

The island has been showing signs of peace since the beginning of last year.

The Philippines is on the ‘Ring of Fire’, a belt of volcanoes that circle the Pacific Ocean and that are also prone to earthquakes.