Volcano smoke rises 5 miles above the southern Alaska island – Boston Herald

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Smoke has risen miles above a volcano on one of the Aleutian islands, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said.

Lava flowed Saturday past the Shishaldin volcano on the island of Unimak and the smoke rose more than 8 kilometers high Sunday, reports Anchorage Daily News.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for pilots on Sunday as plumes were recorded 30,000 feet (9 kilometers) in height and extending to 90 miles (145 kilometers) east.

The volcano observatory tweeted at the end of Sunday that ash emissions ended around 8:30 PM.

The largest island of the Aleutian chain, Unimak, is located 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of the island of Unalaska and about 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) west of Anchorage.

The same volcano erupted two weeks ago, officials said.

The volcano was quiet until the seismic activity increased Friday, said geologist Tim Orr of the volcano observatory.

Lava was seen on Saturday from nearby Cold Bay and King Cove that flowed along the northeastern side of the volcano, Orr said.

Traces of ash could fall on the False Pass, 37 kilometers east of the volcano, Orr said.

The Shishaldin volcano has had eruptions before, followed by an end to activity within a few days, and Orr estimated that the volcano would stop on Sunday and Monday.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian area, the observatory said.

Since 1775 there have been at least 54 episodes of unrest and more than 24 confirmed outbreaks. Most of the eruptions are small, but the volcano spewed 14,000 ashes high in April and May 1999.