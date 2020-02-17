[volkswagen-to-premiere-selection-topping-golfing-gtd-in-geneva-this-march-(online-video)]

Volkswagen teases the new Golf GTD ahead of its Geneva debut in March. — Photo courtesy of Volkswagen through AFP-Relaxnews

WOLFSBURG, Feb 17 — On Friday, Volkswagen announced that the newest Golf GTD will make its earth debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Clearly show next month.

Approximately 40 many years immediately after the 1st Golf GTD was launched to the world, Volkswagen will be presenting the most recent iteration of the design outfitted with its cleanest, most strong turbo diesel injection motor to day.

The enterprise has teased a single digital sketch of the array-topping hatch’s front end and honeycomb grille, which is based on the eighth-era version of the model, in advance of its premiere future month.

Guiding this element, upcoming house owners will discover a 4-cylinder motor with a “significant raise in performance” whilst developing fewer emissions than any GTD ahead of it thanks to twin dosing, a technique developed to decrease the quantity of nitrogen oxides introduced into the air.

Aside from this much more powerful and eco-friendly powertrain, Volkswagen has hinted at a new, absolutely digitalized cockpit.

The environment premiere of the new Golfing GTD will just take put at the Geneva Motor Present which operates from March 5 to March 15. — AFP-Relaxnews