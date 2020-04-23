Voluntary organizations warned of budget cuts unless staff redeployed, says Siptu

Some subsidized voluntary organizations in the areas of health and social services are threatened with budget cuts unless their staff redeploy elsewhere in the health system, said the Siptu union.

The union said Wednesday that in recent days, members of certain organizations – known technically as section 39 bodies – have been instructed to be transferred to HSE facilities.

Section 39 agencies receive grants from the HSE to provide health and social services. The personnel of these organizations are not considered by the government to be an official.

Siptu health division organizer Paul Bell said employers of some union members “have been threatened with loss of HSE funding if staff did not redeploy to other health facilities” .

He said that in some cases, staff from Section 39 organizations had been asked to travel to the Covid-19 community hubs that were created across the country by the HSE.

The union said it was seeking assurances that staff working for these organizations would not be forced to redeploy to HSE facilities “for which they have no contractual obligations or the skills necessary to care for vulnerable patients” .

It is understood that HSE management argued that because some section 39 organizations could no longer provide services due to government restrictions arising from the coronavirus, staff would be redeployed or the financial allocation would be reduced. This could lead to leave or layoffs.

Volunteer

“Union representatives have sought to engage with the HSE to reach an agreement that would allow section 39 workers to offer their services to other health services during the Covid-19 crisis.” Such an agreement would be based on principles similar to those recently agreed for the voluntary redeployment of HSE staff to private retirement homes, ”said Mr. Bell.

The HSE was invited to comment on Siptu’s statement.

Last week, an agreement was reached between the unions and the HSE that some health care workers would volunteer to work in private retirement homes affected by the pandemic.

Siptu public administration organizer Adrian Kane said the HSE and the government had treated Section 39 employees as public service employees for redeployment, but “refused for several years to honor their obligations to them in terms of pay and conditions of employment “by claiming that they are not civil servants.

“However, over the past week, employees of section 39 bodies have received correspondence informing them that they would be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination, if they were not available for redeployment to HSE or other unspecified organizations. It is just not acceptable, ”he said.