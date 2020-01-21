Volunteers clean up community in honor of MLK Day

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of service, volunteers from Fresno stepped in to help clean up the community on Monday.

Volunteers gathered at the Sal Mosqueda community center to repaint the building, touch up the signs, and collect the garbage. Many said it was a place with a personal connection.

“When I was a kid, I used to come to the center and eat here and play soccer,” said volunteer Kelly Castillo. “That’s why I chose this site.”

Castillo hopes that future generations can do the same.

“I want them to be able to come and play games and get what I got out of it when I was a kid and have good memories here,” added Castillo.

It was one of the many points redesigned that morning. Other cleaning locations included community gardens, downtown Fresno and West Shaw.

“If we want Fresno to be better, we have to help him be better,” said Castillo. “Part of it is giving up our volunteer time, our free time to do it.”

Monday’s events were just the first of several cleanups planned for this year. To volunteer, you can email Keep Fresno Beautiful at kfb@fresno.gov.

