Volunteers crafting masks for JourneyCare

About 70 volunteers in the Chicago spot have joined “Savvy at Stitching,” an exertion to generate handmade masks for JourneyCare, a hospice and palliative treatment organization serving clients in 13 Illinois counties, to assist secure in opposition to COVID-19.

Volunteers include “Job Runway” alum Peach Carr and a team referred to as the Sew and Sews from Sun Metropolis in Huntley, which traded its typical quilt generating to aid the effort.

















































JourneyCare officials stressed the home made masks will be worn around healthcare-grade masks to safeguard them from dress in and tear and prolong the life of the products.

JourneyCare spots include Barrington and Arlington Heights.















































