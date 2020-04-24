Volunteers Get the Tablets to COVID-19

A one-time text message made Sara Rodell realize how lucky she was to have a cellphone in her hand.

It arrived late March, from a friend trying to collect tablets for New York nurses. She felt that nurses were trying to facilitate video calls for their patients, many of whom were not allowed to receive visitors because of restrictions that meant stopping the spread of COVID-19. Patients without their phone or charger, or who have none, are often unable to see their family in some of the most difficult – or last – days of their lives.

“Not having this time to close is something that will start to be a concern for us as we move forward,” Rodell said. “I think this will be a big part of our compassionate work.”

Rodell saw a way to ease the burden. The CEO of Loop & Tie, a platform that helps companies send gifts to their customers, Rodell recognizes that she can use her company products to ship tablets to hospitals to help with video calls between patients and loved ones. them. She and a group of nearly a dozen women, many of whom have never met face-to-face, have teamed up as COVID Tech Connect to do so.

They started asking companies to donate tablets, and started GoFundMe to raise money for shipping and additional equipment purchases. By the end of April, they had promised to donate about 4,500 supplies, more than $ 180,000, and began transporting supplies to hospitals, primarily targeting those in New York City and other affected areas.

Keep up to date with our latest coronavirus newsletter by clicking here.

Other organizations are also trying to improve the networks of those who suffer alone. Combine 4 COVID, started by the brothers Sunny Sandhu and Manraj Singh, is trying to bring the family in terms of closure by donating electronics from different people, as well as major contributions from organizations . By the end of April, they had collected more than 250 sensors and had been in talks with several large companies eager to make significant contributions.

They got their idea after Sandhu, a senior at Princeton University, isolated himself for possible COVID-19 exposure. Although alone, Sandhu was shocked at how video chatting made him feel with friends and relatives around the world. But he quickly realized that “he was lucky to have a handheld device in my hand (and) many others were not.”

Related Articles

After this experience, Sandhu and Singh, a consultant with Deloitte, began asking friends who work in the healthcare field if they could use a smartphone to volunteer to help patients connect with their family. . They have received a great deal of feedback, and have formed close partnerships with medical students in cities including Baltimore, New York, Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C..

“The lack of cell phones is not a matter of human rights,” Singh said. “But die alone, without your lovers in your corner, that’s it.”

Yentli Soto Albrecht, a colleague of Singh’s college and a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania who collaborates with the POHPS Professionals Association (POHPS), understands the vision of the family. Albrecht has already completed her conversion to internal medicine at a hospital in Philadelphia, and she has no idea the purpose of her client’s transition from relaxed to draconian. She found POHPS on board, and helped coordinate the distribution of the device in Philadelphia.

PanOH member Stephanie Fagbemi, a medical student at Temple University, also saw the need for technology in hospitals – but for a different reason. In November, my uncle traveled to the Philippines for another vacation. He only has a phone, so Fagbemi can’t get to him often. She and her family did not know until it was too late that she had not been hospitalized for cancer-related illnesses. He died before he made it home to the United States.

“It’s very difficult for us to feel like he’s gone,” Fagbemi said. “This part of the grieving process has been difficult – and the idea that we can’t say goodbye, and that we can’t have a funeral.”

Hope is helping POHPS distribute the robotic devices to Temple hospitals and Philadelphia nursing homes, in hopes of feeding some families from the trauma. “It would make sense for my family just to see my uncle and say ‘I love you’ the last time,” she said.

On the West Coast, medical students at the University of California, San Francisco came together under the name of Connect while COVID to provide specialized medical services. If a doctor or nurse at one of the four San Francisco hospitals cares for a patient who is isolated from his or her family, the care team may call the group’s volunteers, who will schedule a video call for the patient using the other 25 tablets provided. The students were not allowed to visit clinics containing COVID-19 patients, but they saw plenty of demand among patients who were hospitalized for certain conditions but failed to welcome visitors due to temporary hospital policies.

The Story of Pornography

This Japanese Island becomes a Coronavirus Warning to the World

Hokkaido, Japan, is shut down early and contains an outbreak. When the governor lifts some restrictions, the second storm kicks in even harder

In some cases, UCSF student Sophie McAllister says, the conversation is more of a family illness than it is for a patient; sometimes the patient is mentally unstable, but their loved ones like to say goodbye and face-to-face. “They just want to have that when playing music and have these feelings and time together,” she said. “I cried in the patients’ rooms before. It’s very difficult being there when you can never be a part of it.”

But, she added, the cost is a small price to pay to give the sick the way they deserve. “We spend a lot of time (doing things) that brought me to therapy” in the first place, she said.

Please send any suggestions, guidance, and stories to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at Jamie.ducharme@time.com.

. (tokenToTranslate) UnitedWeRise20