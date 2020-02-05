Volunteers had to help with crab trap cleanup events

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announces that two Crab Trap Rodeo 2020 events are scheduled for February 8 and 15.

The event on February 8 takes place in the Baratrairia basin and the event on February 15 in the Calcasieu basin.

At each of these rodeo events, the LDWF and members of the public can work hand in hand to eliminate crumbling traps.

If neglected crab traps are not removed, these abandoned traps can lead to navigation hazards, ghost fishing increases the mortality rate of blue crabs and other species caught by chance, disrupts other types of commercial fishing equipment, and affects the aesthetics of the natural environment.

Last year, the LDWF and volunteers removed more than 4,000 abandoned crab traps, and this year the LDWF hopes to remove as many, if not more, than that.

The organization is still looking for volunteers to help with the removal efforts.

These helpers help collect traps in the field, unload traps on the dock, and count the unloaded traps.

Commercial fishermen with experience in local waters will benefit the removal process and are urged to participate.

Anyone interested in volunteering should click here.

And click here for more information on the LDWF’s work on eliminating decayed crab traps.