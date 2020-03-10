Volunteers offered $ 4,500 for coronavirus infection to try to find vaccine – News News San Francisco – News News

LONDON (Local news for top news) – In the race to develop a rapidly spreading coronavirus vaccine, scientists in Britain are looking for 24 brave volunteers.

Hvivo, owner of the Queen Mary BioEmpresas Innovation Center in East London, is looking for volunteers willing to inject coronavirus 0C43 and 229E strains as part of a vaccine development study.

These strains are much less severe than the type of COVID-19 currently spread around the world, which gives them similar respiratory symptoms.

% MINIFYHTML62118c83c61cd9d46cbe4c48bef6a00e13%% MINIFYHTML62118c83c61cd9d46cbe4c48bef6a00e14%

Volunteers selected for the program will receive compensation of £ 3,500, or about $ 4,500, according to the Daily Star and Daily Mail.

% MINIFYHTML62118c83c61cd9d46cbe4c48bef6a00e15%

% MINIFYHTML62118c83c61cd9d46cbe4c48bef6a00e16%

Volunteers will remain isolated and on a restricted diet for two weeks without exercise or physical contact with any other person.

Get Paid for having coronavirus: London scientists will pay 3,500 volunteers to get infected in experiments to develop a vaccine https://t.co/EcaNynVRty

– Daily Mail UK (@DailyMailUK) March 9, 2020

Hvivo’s plans have yet to be approved by the UK Drug and Health Regulatory Agency before trials can begin.

If you are interested in participating, visit the Hvivo website at FluCamp.com.

Seattle researchers have also begun recruiting healthy volunteers to participate in a clinical trial of a vaccine developed by biotech company Moderna Therapeutics, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The vaccine trial is expected to begin in late April and will last 14 months, but volunteers do not need to be quarantined. They will receive up to $ 1100 in total.

Health experts warn that a vaccine is unlikely to be approved in time to stop the current outbreak of coronavirus.